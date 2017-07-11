Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.: Tonner-One World Provides Company Update

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2017 / Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: TONR) announced today that it is currently restructuring operations and development of the Prettie Girls! Tween Scene doll line and development of licensed property dolls to be designed by Robert Tonner, CEO of Tonner Doll Company.

"Over the past several months, the Company has undergone a stringent restructuring process, which includes a massive elimination of overhead expenses to position itself to maximize on the opportunities that have come from licenses with Twentieth Century Fox and Smiley World," said Joanne Melton, CEO of Tonner-One World Holdings.

In late 2016, the Company began a series of consultations with toy industry pioneer, Jay Foreman, to discuss options the transitioning of the Prettie Girls! Tween Scene brand into a mainstream product line. Mr. Foreman is President and CEO of The Bridge Direct and its related companies, Basic Fun and Good Stuff. The Bridge Direct was established by Mr. Foreman and Oaktree Capital Management as a vehicle to create a dynamic and growing children's entertainment products company both organically and through acquisition. The Bridge Direct and its related companies design, develop and market toys for children directly to major mass and specialty retailers such as Toys R Us, Wal-Mart, and Target, as well as Barnes and Noble, Bed Bath and Beyond, and Kohl's stores, among hundreds of others.

The Company's relationship with Mr. Foreman came from an introduction after Toy Fair 2015 and he began advising the Company on matters related to establishing a large-scale retail presence for their product line and streamlining operations. Two of Mr. Foreman's recommendations that were immediately undertaken by Ms. Melton were acceptance of the resignation of Stacey McBride-Irby, creator of Tonner-One World's original doll line, The Prettie Girls!, and designation of Robert Tonner as the Company's primary doll sculptor and designer for Prettie Girls! Tween Scene dolls, as well as other collector doll projects.

"Mr. Foreman's advice has been invaluable to us and, while we are extremely pleased with our establishment and maintenance of retail relationships with Wal-Mart, Amazon.com, Toys R Us, and Kmart, those relationships inherently include unexpected production and logistics expenses, such as factory testing, certifications, and insurance requirements - in addition to the relatively high cost of capital to acquire and maintain inventory," stated Ms. Melton. "Mr. Foreman's counsel was vital to us developing a deep and insightful understanding of how to ensure maximum profits and reduced overhead costs as we continue our relationships with the big box retailers, as well as focusing efforts on the development of an expansive online retail presence," she added.

As part of the restructuring process and new product development, the Company has also adopted a strict policy of only financing projects from privately funded capital in the form of short-term promissory notes that will not have a dilutive effect on the Company stock.

As a part of their personal commitment to grow the Company and increase shareholder value, Ms. Melton and Tonner-One World, Co-Founder, Trent T. Daniel, are personally investing private capital from their independently established marketing, PR, and design firm in financing development projects. "The bottom line is that the Company's future growth is dependent on financing that does not dilute the stock," said Trent T. Daniel, Co-Founder of Tonner-One World. "One of the biggest struggles we consistently faced in the past was the dilutive nature of available financing options. Those days are over and we are very fortunate to now be in the position to personally finance projects without depending on investors who do not have the true long-term value of the stock and the Company at heart," he added.

Tonner-One world is currently in the process renewing its good standing status with the state of Nevada and has also submitted current share structure information to the OTC Markets' website's company profile on TONR as of June 3rd. The Company will conduct a national conference call on Monday, July 24th to further detail its current and future projects and growth plan, as well as the launching this week of an extensive social media outreach program to keep Tonner-One World shareholders and Prettie Girls! fans updated on the Company's progress.

