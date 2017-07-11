

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the pound fell against its major opponents in early New York deals on Tuesday.



The pound retreated to 1.2446 versus the franc and 146.79 against the yen, from its early near 5-week high of 1.2518 and a 2-month high of 147.77, respectively.



The pound fell to near 2-week lows of 0.8874 against the euro and 1.2842 versus the dollar, off its previous 4-day highs of 0.8815 and 1.2927, respectively.



The pound is likely to find support around 1.22 against the franc, 142.00 against the yen, 1.27 against the greenback and 0.90 against the euro.



