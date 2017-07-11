

11 JULY 2017



NORTHERN INVESTORS COMPANY PLC



RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING



Northern Investors Company PLC ('the Company') announces that at the annual general meeting held on 11 July 2017 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed by shareholders. The resolutions included those to re-elect as a directors Mr John Barnsley and Mr Mark Nicholls.



Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the annual general meeting are as follows:



+--+------------------------------------+-------+-------------+-------+--------+ |No|Resolution | For|No preference|Against| Vote| | | | | | |withheld| +--+------------------------------------+-------+-------------+-------+--------+ |1 |To receive and approve the financial|662,962| 1,282| 0| 0| | |statements for the year ended | | | | | | |31 March 2017 | | | | | +--+------------------------------------+-------+-------------+-------+--------+ |2 |To declare a final dividend of 30.0 |662,962| 1,282| 0| 0| | |pence per share in respect of the | | | | | | |year ended | | | | | | |31 March 2017 | | | | | +--+------------------------------------+-------+-------------+-------+--------+ |3 |To approve the |662,885| 1,282| 0| 77| | |directors' remuneration | | | | | | |report in respect of the year ended | | | | | | |31 March 2017 other than the part of| | | | | | |such report containing the | | | | | | |directors' remuneration policy | | | | | +--+------------------------------------+-------+-------------+-------+--------+ |4 |To approve the |662,627| 1,282| 258| 77| | |directors' policy contained in the | | | | | | |directors' remuneration | | | | | | |report in respect of the year ended | | | | | | |31 March 2017 | | | | | +--+------------------------------------+-------+-------------+-------+--------+ |5 |To re-elect Mr J C Barnsley as a |662,885| 1,282| 0| 77| | |director | | | | | +--+------------------------------------+-------+-------------+-------+--------+ |6 |To re-elect Mr M P Nicholls as a |662,885| 1,282| 0| 77| | |director | | | | | +--+------------------------------------+-------+-------------+-------+--------+ |7 |To re-appoint KPMG LLP as |630,417| 1,282| 32,545| 0| | |independent auditor | | | | | +--+------------------------------------+-------+-------------+-------+--------+ |8 |To authorise the |662,962| 1,282| 0| 0| | |audit committee to fix | | | | | | |the remuneration | | | | | | |of the independent | | | | | | |auditor | | | | | +--+------------------------------------+-------+-------------+-------+--------+ |9 |To authorise the Company to make |661,762| 1,282| 1,200| 0| | |market purchases of ordinary | | | | | | |shares in accordance with | | | | | | |Section 701 of the Companies Act | | | | | | |2006 | | | | | +--+------------------------------------+-------+-------------+-------+--------+ |10|To cancel the balance standing to |249,763| 1,282| 0| 413,199| | |the credit of the capital redemption| | | | | | |reserve, subject to the confirmation| | | | | | |of the Court | | | | | +--+------------------------------------+-------+-------------+-------+--------+



Enquiries:



Christopher Mellor, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000 Website: www.nvm.co.uk



