Global Industrial Rackmount PC Market 2017-2021: Evolution of IoT and Industry 4.0, Growing Demand for Rackmount PC with PLC Functionalities & Evolution of Fanless Rackmount PC

DUBLIN, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Industrial Rackmount PC Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global industrial rackmount PC market to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Industrial Rackmount PC Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue from new installation, retrofit, replacement, and software license.

One trend in the market is growing demand for rackmount PC with PLC functionalities. Since the past decades, PLC-based systems have been dominating the automation market. The ease of usability and flexibility in operation, being at the core advantage, has been driving the PLC-based system since its inception.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing need for data management and processing. In the recent times, the industrial sector has undergone a huge facelift due to technology and modernization. The increased process complexity in industrial production has inflated the need for system optimization to gain a competitive edge over the rivals.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is growing preference for panel PC. Owing to the low availability of floor space across industrial and commercial facilities, the end-users are increasingly adopting panel PCs to operate their business and production processes.

Key vendors



Advantech

Beckhoff

Broadax Systems

Kontron

Siemens

Other prominent vendors



AAEON

Acnodes

Arista Networks

Axiomtek

Barco

Computer Dynamics

NEXCOM

OMRON

RGB Spectrum

Rockwell Automation

Sparton Rugged Electronics

SuperLogics

Teguar Computers

Tri-M Technologies

Welotec

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



