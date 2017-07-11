VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/11/17 -- Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL)(CSE: CRL.CN)(CNSX: CRL)(FRANKFURT: 7C5)(OTC PINK: CDTAF) ("Carl" or the "Company"), a developer of Big-Data-as-a-Service ("BDaaS")-based solutions for data integration, business intelligence, and Industrial Internet-of-Things ("IIoT") applications, is proud that its wholly owned subsidiary FlowWorks Inc. has now reached the milestone of servicing over 61 million people across North America.

Municipalities across the US and Canada continue to adopt the FlowWorks application due to its time-saving automated features and user-friendly dashboards. It combines data from any sensor with public and historical data sets, to model systems and make asset impact predictions up to seven days into the future. By adopting a web-based application, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product, cities, regions and the engineers who monitor their infrastructure can access cutting-edge machine learning and stream analytics capabilities without investing in software licenses and contracts.

Powered by Carl Data's custom cloud- based storage and analytics platform, the FlowWorks application is currently servicing areas with populations over eight million people and its scalability has an almost unlimited ability to service more. But FlowWorks' cost-effective monthly billing structure also makes its service accessible to regions with smaller populations of just over 1,000.

Kevin Marsh, FlowWorks VP of Sales, commented,"While we are currently servicing 17% of the combined population of Canada and the US, we plan to expand our reach into more cities along the east coast of North America, whose aging water and sanitary infrastructure can benefit from our easily deployed and accessible solutions."

About FlowWorks

FlowWorks is a powerful Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS")-based application for collecting, monitoring and analyzing all types of environmental data. FlowWorks is flexible, affordable and easy-to-use compared to competing software packages. The FlowWorks Application has the unique ability to collect data from all types of monitoring equipment, gauges and sensor hardware, SCADA systems and other sources of public and private data to merge the information into a single platform to perform comprehensive analytics and reporting, saving time and money for the end user. More information on the FlowWorks Application can be found at www.FlowWorks.com.

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is focused on providing next generation information collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric companies. Building on its recent acquisitions, Flow Works Inc. and AB Embedded Systems, Carl helps its clients analyze and understand all forms of environmental data through a powerful platform of data collection, monitoring, analysis and reporting tools.

Carl Data continues to develop applications to work with new cloud-based mass storage services and analytics tools (Big-Data-as-a-Service (BDaaS) to provide scalability for municipalities, utilities and other industrial verticals. These data collection and storage methods allow the company to build smart Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based applications that can collect data from many diverse sources and provide deep insight for decision-making purposes. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Greg Johnston

President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Carl Data Solutions Inc.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Contacts:

Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Kimberly Bruce

Corporate Communications

(778) 379-0275

kimberly@carlsolutions.com



