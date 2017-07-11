Citi (NYSE: C) today announced it has signed up to the UK Treasury's Women in Finance Charter. Citi is proud to join the list of companies leading to permanent and sustainable change in gender diversity at senior levels across the financial services industry in the UK.

Jim Cowles, CEO of Citi in EMEA and global co-chair of Citi Women, said, "At Citi, we believe a diverse workforce at all levels is business critical. Diversity and inclusion are strategic priorities across the firm globally. Diversity of thought keeps us at the cutting edge of innovation and technology, enabling progress for our clients, shareholders and the communities we serve. We believe that to be innovative, you must be inclusive. Companies with diverse and inclusive cultures are the future and Citi is proud to be part of this progressive group."

Jenny Grey, head of Human Resources for EMEA added: "Gender diversity is a key focus and our global diversity strategy sets out a clear path to work towards improving our gender balance. We are proud to sign the Women in Finance Charter and to demonstrate our commitment to driving change in our industry. We welcome the initiatives introduced by the Charter and fully support the aims and objectives in achieving greater gender balance."

