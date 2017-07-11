

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Glencore (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) said it has submitted a proposal to acquire Rio Tinto's 100% interest in Coal & Allied Industries Limited or 'C&A' for US$2.55 billion cash plus a coal price linked royalty.



The consideration comprised of US$2.050 billion cash payable on completion; and US$500 million in aggregate deferred cash payments, payable as annual instalments of US$100 million over five years following completion.



The Glencore Proposal will be funded from existing cash resources and committed facilities and is subject only to regulatory conditions.



A subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation has a tag-along right to sell its 32.4% interest in the Hunter Valley Operations joint venture ('HVO JV'). Glencore has agreed to purchase Mitsubishi's 32.4% interest in the HVO JV and 28.898% interest in the Warkworth joint venture for US$920 million cash conditional on completion of Glencore's acquisition of C&A from Rio Tinto, with US$520m being payable on completion and US$100 million payable on the first four anniversaries of completion.



If a transaction is concluded, Glencore intends to mitigate its overall financial commitment via a sale / monetisation of assets (prioritising its coal portfolio) of no less than US$1.5 billion, including exploring the option of selling down up to 50% of its interest in the C&A mines.



On 24 January 2017, Rio Tinto announced the terms of the potential sale of C&A to Yancoal Australia Limited. The terms of the Yancoal Deal provide that Rio Tinto may engage in negotiations or discussions with a third party if the Rio Tinto board, acting in good faith, determines that a competing proposal is (or is reasonably likely to become) a superior proposal and that compliance with the 'no talk' restriction would constitute a breach of their fiduciary or statutory duties.



Glencore believes that the Glencore Proposal satisfies the criteria for a 'superior proposal'.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX