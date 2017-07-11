PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/11/17 -- Adaptive Insights, the leader in corporate performance management (CPM), is named to the Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 list, the definitive list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in collaboration with Bessemer Venture Partners. Adaptive Insights will be celebrated tonight in San Francisco at The Cloud 100 Celebration, an exclusive event hosted by Bessemer Venture Partners, Forbes and Salesforce Ventures. The celebration is attended by the CEOs of the public cloud companies and the CEOs named to The Cloud 100 and The 20 Rising Stars lists.

"Being included on this presigious list for the second year is validation that our solution delivers on the promise of cloud-based CPM solutions, solving real-world planning problems for users and driving better business performance for organizations across the globe," said Tom Bogan, CEO of Adaptive Insights. "We are thrilled to be recognized by Bessemer Venture Partners, Forbes, and Salesforce Ventures as a top 100 private cloud company in the world and celebrate our position as a 'company to watch.'"

As part of the rigorous selection process for the Forbes 2017 Cloud 100, Forbes' data partner, Bessemer Venture Partners, received hundreds of submissions from the top cloud startups. With that data, the Forbes Cloud 100 judge panel, made up of a majority of public cloud company CEOs, was then responsible for selecting and ranking the top 100 companies from all over the world. The evaluation process involved four factors: estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), people & culture (15%) and market leadership (35%), which the judge panel then weighed to select, score and rank the winners.

"Our inaugural Cloud 100 list showed the tech and venture capital community just how many standout private cloud companies there are to watch, and this year's list is no exception," said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of the Cloud 100 list. "Adaptive Insights' inclusion for the second year demonstrates its continued success. The company's continued financial growth, product excellence, and strong customer satisfaction support this recognition from its peer judges in the public company ranks."

"Adaptive Insights continues to be a company to watch in the trillion-dollar software industry," said Byron Deeter, a leading cloud investor and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "As the pioneer in cloud CPM, Adaptive Insights identified the significant market opportunity for planning in the cloud. And now, as the category leader, it delivers a compelling solution that offers the ROI that enterprises not only expect but demand from today's cloud software."

"The business opportunity for cloud computing is tremendous as the spend on cloud computing and the rate of adoption continues to grow and advance the ecosystem," said John Somorjai, EVP Salesforce Ventures and Corporate Development. "We're thrilled to highlight the potential of these top-tier private companies in the field and see where they take their businesses and the economies around the world."

The Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 and will appear in the July 27, 2017 issue of Forbes magazine.

