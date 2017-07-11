AutoMobility LA' Opens Registration For 2017 Show

Leading Auto-Tech Trade Show Returns to the Los Angeles Convention Center November 27-30, 2017

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) today announced that registration for AutoMobility LA' 2017 is now open. Formerly known as the Los Angeles Auto Show's Press & Trade Days and Connected Car Expo, AutoMobility LA is tailored to meet the demands of today's automobility professional and explore the ever-overlapping automotive and technology sectors. AutoMobility LA 2017 passes are available at https://automobilityla.com/register/.

This year, media, business and industry professionals interested in attending the show may select one of three passes:

AutoMobility LA Conference Pass - grants access to all events and activities taking place inside the Technology Pavilion (the temporary structure situated in front of the convention center), including the award-winning AutoMobility LA Conference (featuring keynotes, panels and discussions), the auto-tech exhibits, test drives, guided group tours, Monday night networking reception and annual kickoff party. Access to vehicle debuts not included

- grants access to all events and activities taking place inside the Technology Pavilion (the temporary structure situated in front of the convention center), including the award-winning AutoMobility LA Conference (featuring keynotes, panels and discussions), the auto-tech exhibits, test drives, guided group tours, Monday night networking reception and annual kickoff party. AutoMobility LA Vehicle Debuts Pass - grants access to automakers' press conferences throughout the Los Angeles Convention Center campus on Wednesday and Thursday, as well as the exhibit floor inside the Technology Pavilion, the networking reception and annual kickoff party. Access to the award-winning AutoMobility LA Conference not included

- grants access to automakers' press conferences throughout the Convention Center campus on Wednesday and Thursday, as well as the exhibit floor inside the Technology Pavilion, the networking reception and annual kickoff party. AutoMobility LA Conference & Vehicle Debuts Pass - grants access to everything included in both aforementioned passes

Taking place November 27-30 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, AutoMobility LA is a four-day, annual event that showcases the latest in automotive innovation and aims to further the discussion around an ever-changing automotive industry. A gathering of leading technology companies, automakers, designers, entrepreneurs, government officials and more, Tuesday's AutoMobility LA Conference is where attendees can gain insight from a diverse mix of thought leaders, explore the exhibits of the Technology Pavilion and more. As in previous years, attendees of AutoMobility LA's Wednesday and Thursday events will be able to witness this year's lineup of global and North American vehicle debuts, design and developer programs, green/technology announcements and more.

Prior to AutoMobility LA's signature conference and vehicle debuts, an intimate gathering of cybersecurity experts and media will meet on Monday, November 27 for the first-ever "Securing Mobility Summit," a one-day, interactive event designed to tackle security challenges faced by the transportation sector. Speakers confirmed for the 2017 Securing Mobility Summit include Bryson Bort, Founder and CEO of GRIMM; Jeff Debrosse, Founder and CEO of NXTRobotics; and Faye Francy, Executive Director of Automotive ISAC among many other experts. Those registering to attend AutoMobility LA will also have the opportunity to register for the Security Mobility Summit (availability limited to the first 300 registrants).

Immediately following AutoMobility LA, the 110th LA Auto Show will open its doors to the general public on December 1-10, 2017. For additional information on AutoMobility LA and the LA Auto Show or to book hotel accommodations with the show's official housing provider, Connections Housing, please visit: AutoMobilityLA.com and LAAutoShow.com.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) is the first major North American auto show of the season each year. In 2016, the show's Press & Trade Days merged with the Connected Car Expo (CCE) to become AutoMobility LA', the industry's first trade show converging the technology and automotive industries to launch new products and technologies and to discuss the most pressing issues surrounding the future of transportation and mobility. AutoMobility LA 2017 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center Nov. 27-30, with manufacturer vehicle debuts intermixed. LA Auto Show 2017 will be open to the public Dec. 1-10. AutoMobility LA is where the new auto industry gets business done, unveils groundbreaking new products and makes strategic announcements in front of media and industry professionals from around the globe. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater L.A. New Car Dealer Association and is operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow LA Auto Show on Twitter at twitter.com/LAAutoShow, via Facebook at facebook.com/LAAutoShow or on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/laautoshow/ and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/. For more information about AutoMobility LA, please visit http://www.automobilityla.com/.

Media Contacts:

Sanaz Marbley/Brian Alexander

JMPR Public Relations

(818) 992-4353

smarbley@jmprpublicrelations.com

balexander@jmprpublicrelations.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/479829/LAAS___Logo.jpg