Abu Dhabi Department of Municipal Affairs and Transport Launches the Municipal Electronic Permitting System on Accela Civic Platform

New platform unifies the building permit procedures for three municipalities and leverages participation of 25 different connected governmental entities

SAN RAMON, California, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Accela, the leading provider of cloud-based productivity and civic engagement solutions for government, today announced that Abu Dhabi Department of Municipal Affairs and Transport (DMAT) has gone live with the Municipal Electronic Permitting System (MePS) on the Accela Civic Platform. The system will manage all building permits processes across 98 different services for building permits within three municipalities and connected to 25 governmental entities.

"Increasing public engagement and service efficiency is a leading priority for governments across the globe, and Abu Dhabi is no exception," said Mr. Saif Salem Bamadhaf, Advisor to the Chairman, Abu Dhabi Department of Municipal Affairs and Transport. "The Department of Municipal Affairs and Transport is dedicated to engaging citizens by adopting the tools and resources needed to create open lines of communication. Through the Accela Civic Platform, we will be able to increase visibility and efficiencies to make civic processes run more smoothly."

"The new electronic permitting system reflects the DMAT's commitment to streamline procedures required to obtain government services for individuals and institutions in a way that meets their expectations, achieves better customer satisfaction and nurtures an efficient and competitive business environment capable of achieving higher productivity, prosperity and sustainable development," Bamadhaf added.

Municipal Electronic Permitting System (MePS), and related Non Objection Certificates (NOCs) program for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, provides a one-stop solution to more than 15,000 external users and 1000 internal users. Through this initiative, Abu Dhabi DMAT will expedite the issuance of building permits to a maximum of 30 working days.

"With more than 2,000 government customers worldwide, we believe the MePS project is one of the most ambitious and customer-centric initiatives in the building permitting space worldwide," said Khaled W. Jaouni, Managing Director of Accela International. "Abu Dhabi DMAT has leveraged the latest technology and innovation to create a truly seamless customer journey across interconnected government agencies through a single point of contact. This one-stop-shop will set the standard for others to follow."

The municipalities of the Abu Dhabi Emirate - Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain Region and Al Dhafra Region - are now able to manage all building permit related processes from project inception to building completion under one platform. MePS is integrated with 11 different internal and external systems to offer a seamless experience to all end users without the need to access any other systems including unified services, fees, inspections and reporting.

