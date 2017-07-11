Global GMO Testing Market Research Report 2017-2022 - Emerging Markets for GMO Testing & Increasing Consumer Awareness About GM Foods

DUBLIN, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "GMO Testing Market by Trait (Stacked, Herbicide Tolerance, Insect Resistance), Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Immunoassay), Crop Tested, Processed Food Tested, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The market for GMO testing has grown exponentially in the last few years. The market size is projected to reach USD 2.34 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of around 8.2% from 2017 to 2022

Both, developed and developing countries have been targeted for this industry as the consumer concerns toward GMOs have been revolutionizing the GMO testing technology. Need to ensure sufficient nutrition, evolution in farming technology, labeling mandates in several countries, diverse GM processed food production, and high investments in biotech R&D have been driving the market for GMO testing.

The GMO testing market, on the basis of trait, is segmented into stacked, herbicide tolerance, and insect resistance. The stacked trait testing market accounted for the largest in 2016, and is projected to be the fastest-growing in GM testing for crops and foods due to the increase in R&D innovations and multiplicity of different traits in one crop or food. Also, the expenses and the procedure associated with the testing stacked trait are higher.

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region for GM food safety testing, as it is the largest GM crops producing country, along with the need to comply with the GMO labeling regulations from importing countries.



The active U.S. players in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation (U.S.), EMSL Analytical Inc. (U.S.), Microbac Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Genetic ID NA, Inc. (U.S.), and OMIC USA Inc. (U.S.)



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Need to Ensure Sufficient Nutrient Consumption

Technological Evolution of Farming Practices

Diverse Processed Foods Through GM Crops

Labeling Mandates in Several Countries

High Investment in Biotech R&D

Restraints



Lack of Implementation of Regulations

Lack of Required Technical Know-How Among Farmers

Opportunities



Emerging Markets for GMO Testing

Increasing Consumer Awareness About GM Foods

Challenges



Ban on the Production of GM Crops

Unaffordability of Tests By Manufacturers

Inappropriate Sample Collection Standards

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Regulations: GMO Testing Market



7 GMO Testing Market, By Trait



8 GMO Testing Market, By Technology



9 GMO Testing Market, By Crop & Processed Food Tested



10 GMO Testing Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



ALS Limited

Asurequality

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bureau Veritas Sa

Eurofins Scientific Se

Intertek Group PLC

Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

Mérieux Nutrisciences Corporation

Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH

SGS S.A.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Tüv Süd AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9rzjhs/gmo_testing

