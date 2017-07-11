sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 11.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,061 Euro		-0,01
-14,08 %
WKN: A2DG48 ISIN: CA5543244001 Ticker-Symbol: 3M72 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MACDONALD MINES EXPLORATION LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MACDONALD MINES EXPLORATION LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MACDONALD MINES EXPLORATION LTD
MACDONALD MINES EXPLORATION LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MACDONALD MINES EXPLORATION LTD0,061-14,08 %