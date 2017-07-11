Payment Savvy is Now Offering Next Day Funding

Payment Savvy Customers Can Now Receive Funds from Credit Card and ACH Transactions within 24 Hours from the Batch Closing

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2017 / Payment Savvy (mypaymentsavvy.com) is pleased to announce they are now offering next day funding for credit card and ACH transactions.

To learn more about this beneficial new service please check out: https://mypaymentsavvy.com/next-day-funding-credit-debit-card-processing-good-business/.

As Chad Deatherage, CEO of Payment Savvy, summarized, "Next day funding for payment processing is a great choice for business owners. While cash was a common payment option, these days credit and debit cards are king. However as company owners accepting debit and credit cards know quite well, it can take upwards of 5 days to receive the funds into their business banking account."

The next day funding option from Payment Savvy allows hard-working business owners to receive funds almost instantaneously. Receiving batches within 24 hours of closing assists a company's cash flow tremendously. It also gives power back to the owners as they can now operate their company in the way they best see fit.

"Your merchant account service provider should be a tremendous benefit to your business, not a reason why you are struggling," continued Deatherage. He also added the new Payment Savvy solution is the most comprehensive and cost effective next day funding service in the industry.

As a bonus, Payment Savvy clients can rest assured that a friendly and dedicated support team is always available to address any questions or concerns. With first-class technology, diverse partner integrations, and cost-effective solutions, clients are consistently happy with the choice made to entrust Payment Savvy with their payment processing needs.

About Payment Savvy:

Payment Savvy is a fully integrated payment processing company that specializes in medium to high risk companies, with a strong focus in account receivables and financial management companies. In today's economy it is critical for companies to offer convenient payment solutions in order to stay competitive in the market. Customers not only prefer to pay with their credit cards, studies show consumers pay higher balances when credit and debit card processing is an option. Payment Savvy offers tools to accept ACH, Credit and Debit Cards. To learn more about Payment Savvy, visit http://www.mypaymentsavvy.com or call (866) 303-2558.

