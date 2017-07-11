EarthWater, Inc.: EarthWater and The Blaze Network Launch National Media Campaign

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2017 / EarthWater Limited (www.EarthWater.com), a manufacturer of high alkaline mineral infused beverages under the brands "FulHum" and "ZenFul," a 100% natural, proprietary blend of organic Fulvic and Humic complexes mined from deep within the Earth's surface, announced a National Media Campaign with The Blaze Radio Network (www.theblaze.com/radio), owned by Glenn Beck (www.glennbeck.com), to an audience of over 13 million members. The Blaze serves the New American Heartland, representing a potential reach of over 80 million of the best consumer purchasers in the USA.

EarthWater President, Cash Riley, Jr., stated, "Spreading the message on healthy living is our priority, and sharing that message with a broad and diverse market that The Blaze Morning Show provides is priceless. The story of where EarthWater locates its mystery of the minerals and the natural composition of our products have created a following that is now expected to soar."

The Morning Blaze Personality, Doc Thompson (www.theblaze.com/doc), said, "We love EarthWater so much that it has become the official choice of hydration and refreshment for The Morning Blaze."

The Blaze will be promoting EarthWater and Amazon PRIME week including the special deals and sales hours below:

Amazon Prime Week EarthWater Promotions:

FulHum 12 Packs - 7/11/17 | 7:40am to 2:40pm CST.

Sachets (Mineral Concentrate) - 7/13/17 | 8:35am to 2:35pm CST.

Pop Tops (Mineral Concentrate) - 7/15/17 | 11:15am to 5:15 pm CST.

P.S. If you're not currently a Prime member, it's free to join for 30 days

About The Morning Blaze

The Morning Blaze is a global talk radio program that airs on The Blaze Radio Network that covers current events, news, and entertainment with a humorous twist inform and educate our audience with humor and satire every weekday morning from 6am-9am ET (www.theblaze.com/radio) or iHeart radio.

About EarthWater Limited

EarthWater Limited is a manufacturer of Mineral Infused High-Alkaline Beverages. Their brands, FulHum and ZenFul, use a 100% natural, proprietary blend of organic Fulvic and Humic complexes mined from deep within the Earth's surface. Fulvic and Humic minerals are believed to have properties which detoxify free radicals and improve absorption of key nutrients. To engage with EarthWater online, you are encouraged to "like" and "follow" the brand's social media pages. EarthWater inquiries can be made via email at info@earthwater.com.

Information for Press:

All information and images are available to download in the EarthWater Press Lounge, https://earthwater.com/press/. For additional information, contact: pr@earthwater.com

SOURCE: EarthWater, Inc.