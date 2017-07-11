

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A Russian lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr. during last year's presidential campaign has denied she has any connection to the Russian government.



Natalia Veselnitskaya insisted in an interview that aired on NBC's 'Today' show on Tuesday that the meeting with President Donald Trump's son was intended to focus on her client's interest related to sanctions between Russia and the U.S.



Veselnitskaya claimed that the meeting, which was also attended by Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort, was not called to provide damaging information about Hillary Clinton.



'I never had any damaging or sensitive information about Hillary Clinton. It was never my intention to have that,' Veselnitskaya said.



Veselnitskaya was asked in the interview why Trump Jr. seemed to have the impression that she had information about the Democratic National Committee.



'It is quite possible that maybe they were longing for such an information,' she said. 'They wanted it so badly that they could only hear the thought that they wanted.'



A report from the New York Times said an email sent to Trump Jr. before the meeting indicated Veselnitskaya would provide information as part of a Russian government effort to aid his father's candidacy.



Three people with knowledge of the email told the Times the email was sent by Rob Goldstone, a publicist and former British tabloid reporter who helped broker the June 2016 meeting.



However, Trump Jr.'s newly appointed lawyer Alan Futerfas told the Times the reported email was 'much ado about nothing.'



'During this busy period, Robert Goldstone contacted Don Jr. in an email and suggested that people had information concerning alleged wrongdoing by Democratic Party front-runner, Hillary Clinton, in her dealings with Russia,' Futerfas said.



'Don Jr.'s takeaway from this communication was that someone had information potentially helpful to the campaign and it was coming from someone he knew,' he added. 'Don Jr. had no knowledge as to what specific information, if any, would be discussed.'



The latest revelations represent another headache for the White House amid an ongoing investigation of alleged Russian meddling in last year's election.



