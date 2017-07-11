Visionscape Wins Municipal Waste Management Contract for the City of Lagos

DUBAI, UAE, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Visionscape, through its subsidiary Visionscape Sanitations Solutions - a leading environmental utility company, has signed a major new integrated waste management services contract spanning ten (10) years. Starting full operations in October, Visionscape will be responsible for delivering door-to-door waste collection services to households in the city of Lagos.

Lagos, the fifth largest economy in Africa is also Nigeria's commercial hub. By 2020, it is expected that the urban population will exceed 29 million inhabitants who will be direct beneficiaries of the new environmental reforms through dependable sanitation services and better health conditions.

Under the terms of the multi-year contract, Visionscape will provide vital infrastructure by designing, building and managing the first engineered sanitary landfill in Nigeria. They will also provide waste collection, processing and disposal services for residential properties, roads and highways. Beyond collection and disposal, there are also plans to incorporate waste to energy plants into the integrated waste management plans of the State.

Under the new arrangements, British company, Taylor will supply communal steel waste containers while SSI Schaefer of Germany, one of the world's largest total solutions providers and components manufacturers will offer a host of other technologically advanced products to the project.

Visionscape will be dispatching a large fleet of multi-dimensional vehicles and a proprietary waste management solution supported by geo-location technology that is expected to significantly improve service delivery and collection services for the residents of the city Lagos.

It is expected that the contract will create around 35,000 jobs by the end of the first phase of implementation.

"We are delighted to be commencing this historic journey with the State of Lagos. We are refurbishing, building and upgrading waste management facilities located in different parts of the State. These include engineered sanitary landfills, transfer loading stations, material recovery facilities and multiple maintenance depots to serve the waste management needs of the State," said Harry Ackerman, Director, Visionscape Group.

He went on further to say "Lagos is undeniably a leading destination for investors, entrepreneurs and businesses alike. With a diverse talent pool and a strong culture of innovation and we are truly honoured that we were selected to be a part of this journey.

We will do this by implementing sustainable long-term solutions that are tailor made for Lagos specifically. We have also developed sound business models, processes and technologies which are a central component of our integrated waste management plan," Ackerman concluded.

About Visionscape

Visionscape is a global environmental utility group providing turnkey solutions in areas of sanitation, energy and wastewater treatment. The company aims to reinvent waste management processes, specific to emerging markets, utilising a highly-experienced team, cutting-edge technology and tools to address the waste management needs of megacities. Visionscape also offers services for commercial, residential, industrial, and healthcare clients.

