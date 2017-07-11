Global Industrial Heat Pumps Market, 2021

DUBLIN, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Industrial Heat Pumps Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global industrial heat pumps market to grow at a CAGR of 4.69% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial heat pumps market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is emergence of IEMS. Industries are the major consumers of energy in any nation worldwide. The need for seamless operations and emphasis on process optimization have led to the emergence of energy management systems for industries.

According to the report, one driver in the market is energy investment tax credit. Businesses in the US are benefitted by the use of heat pumps for industrial and commercial applications. The Business Energy Investment Tax Credit is an incentive that provides tax rebates based on capital investments placed in service after October 2008 and before December 31, 2016. The tax incentive is categorized under the corporate tax credit program and provides tax credits ranging from 10% to 30% based on the type of equipment.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of awareness. Heat pumps are an efficient and renewable alternative for traditional furnaces and boilers. Industries such as food and beverage and others extensively use heat. Heat pumps can be an ideal choice for operations such as concentration of waste beer in breweries and process water heating in the pharmaceutical industry. However, the challenge that is faced by the industrial heat pumps market is the lack of awareness.

Key vendors



Daikin

Mitsubishi Electric

Emerson

Bosch Thermotechnik

Johnson Controls

Other prominent vendors



Climaveneta

DENSO

Kermi

SIRAC

Stiebel Eltron

Swegon

Systemair

Toshiba

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix



