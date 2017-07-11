The Voice Realm is Now Offering Voice Over Training and Coaching Services

The Voice Over Coaches Are from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2017 / The founders of The Voice Realm, one of the largest voiceover casting websites in the world, are pleased to announce that they are now offering voice over coaching services. The new voice over training is ideal for people who are want to break into the industry, as well as those who have been in the business for some time and would like to brush up on their skills.

To learn more about The Voice Realm and their new voice over coaching services, please visit https://www.thevoicerealm.com/voicecoach at any time.

As a company spokesperson noted, The Voice Realm is proud to offer experienced voice trainers in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia.

"No matter where you are based, you will learn from an industry leading and respected voice actor and coach who you choose," the spokesperson noted, adding that people will receive training in all aspects of becoming a modern voice actor, including learning what they need for the best home studio setup, finding voice over jobs online and promoting themselves to clients, as well as vocal technique, correct breathing, and more.

The fun and short courses are affordable, and in addition to receiving expert coaching on voice over skills, people will also learn industry lingo and tips on how to find jobs.

The Voice Realm website has posted bios of their voice over coaches. They include Deb, who is a full time talent and coach from North America with over 25 years of experience. Charlotte is an English/British coach based in the UK who has years of public speaking and presenting under her belt. One of Charlotte's specialties is working with people who have lost their confidence in their voice.

David is another one of the voice over training coaches at The Voice Realm. As his bio notes, his coaching focuses on helping his clients create marketing messages. For those who wish to work with a coach from Australia, Abbe will be happy to help. She has been a voice over coach and speaker for 12 years, and she prides herself on teaching voice actors clear and easy to understand techniques for a variety of scripts.

About The Voice Realm:

The Voice Realm is one of the world's biggest voiceover casting websites. Revolutionizing the industry since 2010, the company continues to be at the forefront of developing ways for anyone to find and hire a professional voice over actor, which is something that was previously only available to production and advertising agencies. For more information, please visit http://www.voicetrainingonline.info/.

