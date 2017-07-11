Patissez Opens Its First Shop in India

Desi Foodies Are All Set to "Get Freaky" at the Trendy New Bistro

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU and MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2017 / Eljay Infratech is pleased to announce the upcoming opening of the first Patissez bistro in India. After causing a worldwide sensation with their trademarked treat called The Freak Shakes, Australia's trendiest bistro, Patissez, has formally joined hands with Eljay Infratech's F&B division to expand its freaky universe in the Indian subcontinent.

To learn more about Patissez and their mouth-watering brand of delicious indulgences, please check out http://patissezindia.com/.

As the company's spokesperson, A.Amit noted, the tourist-friendly Pink City of Jaipur is one of the preferences for the first Patissez outlet in the coming days. With their focus set on Mumbai as well, Patissez is eyeing to satisfy foodies in all major cities of the country in the months to come.

Patissez's Creators - How it All Began

On June 15, 2015, mother-daughter duo, Gina and Anna Petridis, began their foray into the culinary world by launching Patissez - A Brunch and Lunch Cafe in Manuka, Canberra, which was an instant hit.

"Sheer pleasurable indulgence: this was the promise that was being delivered at each and every table at Patissez," said A.Amit, adding that social media went into overdrive, with hundreds of Instagram pictures and thousands of Facebook likes.

"Customers ended up queuing for hours to sample the awesome food that was being served. However, it was the fabled milkshakes that stole the show. Rightly called The Freak Shakes, these delicious delights were served in overflowing, trendsetting mason jars, with unimaginable toppings piled over like twisted pretzels, slabs of cake, crunchy cookies, Nutella and the all-time favourite, whipped cream."

The success story was repeated, in the second cafe on Marcus Clarke Street in Civic and the highlight was the visit of Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull, who showed up to order his own Freak Shake.

Not content with being bound to Australian shores, Patissez has travelled far beyond, with outlets being opened in major tourist destinations like Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Qatar.

Patissez has now set its sights on the dynamic, multi-cuisine capital of the world: India. Indian connoisseurs can expect Freak Shakes like the Pretzella, Muddy Pat, Bano Freak, Fruity Freak and so on, as well as savoury items like Freak Burgers, and Freakfast, when Patissez hits the shores soon.

"The transformation of the new age retail landscape in India with the F&B industry sharing a third of the expected growth rate of US$ 1.3 trillion by 2020, has opened up a plethora of opportunities in the F&B space. With hanging out in cafe joints and Restobars becoming the latest trend amongst the younger masses, there has been a sudden surge in the F&B industry not only in metros, but in first and second tier cities across the country," says Eljay Infratech's partner and second generation entrepreneur, Shreyas Asthana.

"This healthy trend has positioned the F&B industry as one of the most sought-after investment spaces today, and has inspired Eljay to take the Patissez plunge."

True to Mr. Asthana's words, the Indian Culinary Customer has shown immense patronage in recent times. The creative side of the Indian culinary experts are being tested as there is an increase in the number of foodies who love foreign varieties. With big international brands of fast food chains and restaurants showing an avid interest in India, it comes as no surprise that Patissez too is here to stake claim of its share. With social media already abuzz with Freak Shakes, the selfie gurus will have one more reason to click and share in the coming days.

"Eljay has been into food retailing for a decent number of years now. With the support of some internationally-acclaimed experienced hands in the F&B industry, we have taken a giant stride by bringing Patissez to India. Patissez has been the pioneer of the Freak Shakes. We are thrilled to be associated with the brand and are keen on covering the length and the breadth of the country very soon," Mr. Asthana said.

Eljay Infratech's Spokesperson A.Amit joined in the announcement with some clear cut targets set for the next year. "By the last quarter of 2018, Eljay aims to open Patissez outlets across major cities in the country," said Amit. When asked on how they plan to expand, Amit replied, "Eljay Infratech, being the Master Franchise is open to sub-franchisees who can be our trust points to establish Patissez's legacy in the subcontinent."

About Eljay Infratech:

Eljay Infratech is a part of Eljay Group, an active game changer across verticals like IT, Infrastructure, Food Retailing, etc. since 1989. With a well established foundation, having spread its wings across the United Kingdom, USA, New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia and India, Eljay, understanding the immense potential in the F&B industry, has taken upon itself the task of bringing some Aussie Flavours into the Indian shores. Eljay Infratech, takes pride in the country's strong business acumen, and intends to extend its boundaries beyond Patissez, exploring new avenues in the F&B industry both in India and abroad. For more information on Patissez, please visit http://patissezindia.com/.

Contact:

Contact Person: A. Amit

Address: Eljay Infratech

No 133, MTAB towers, IT & ITES Industrial Estate

Perungudi, Chennai 600096

Phone No: 9444512000

Email: amit.asthana@eljayinfo.com

Website: http://patissezindia.com/

SOURCE: Patissez