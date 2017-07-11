Paloma Digital Announces the Launch of a New Breaking Financial News Website, Finance.co.uk

The Website Features the Latest Financial News from the UK and Around the World

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2017 / The founders of Paloma Digital are pleased to announce the launch of their new website, Finance.co.uk. The new site offers breaking financial news from the UK and around the world, allowing people to keep up to date with the latest financial updates.

To check out the new website and learn more about Finance.co.uk, please visit https://news.finance.co.uk/about-us.

As a spokesperson for the new website noted, Finance.co.uk is devoted to becoming one of the leading financial news sites, bringing people a wide variety of interesting and current news stories on a number of topics including stocks, shares, economy, business, and consumer-related news. In addition to news stories from the finance industry, Finance.co.uk also features videos on a number of topics.

The website features a number of topic tabs. These include World, Markets, Consumer, Brexit, and Business. Clicking on a tab will bring up the latest news and articles that related to the topic.

Even though the website only launched just recently, it is already getting a lot of positive attention from readers who are eager to have a one-stop shop for the latest financial news. For example, an article about how Swiss forex first timers deposited the most in May, 2017 is creating quite a buzz with visitors to the site.

"Switzerland was the very best market for forex brokers in May, as brand-new Swiss customers were the greatest spenders," the article noted.

Another article that has sparked a great deal of interest from readers is about the printing of the billionth brand new and redesigned One Pound coin. The coin recently went through the Royal Mint's assembly line, just as consumers and merchants prepare to say farewell to the old "round pound."

"People are being advised to remove their old pound coins from wallets, piggy banks and crevices in couches before they lose their legal tender status on October 15. They can invest, bank or contribute them to charity," the article noted, adding that the brand-new 12-sided pound coin, the shape of which looks like the old three penny bit, went into circulation in March and boasts brand-new modern security functions to prevent counterfeiters.

