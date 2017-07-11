The PAC Family of ICs offers a motor control solution that reduces system footprint, Bill of Material cost and time-to-market.

SUMEC (www.sumectools.com) announced today the launch of a high power garden tool series using a powerful brushless DC (BLDC) motor. The design uses Dallas, TX-based Active-Semi® (active-semi.com) Power Application Controller(PAC) for the BLDC motor control.

GForce Garden Tools driven by Active-Semi Inc brushless DC motor controller (Photo: Business Wire)

The PACFamily of devices is optimized for BLDC motors and enables Back-EMF and Field Oriented Control (FOC) algorithms that can be implemented with or without Hall sensors. The PACdevices contain a mix of digital control and integrated analog components that provides an optimal motor control solution. Only the power MOSFETs or IGBT's are external. This enables flexible scaling of power and a space optimized direct control architecture of the motor.

"As a subsidiary of Fortune Global 500 ranked Corp SINOMACH, SUMEC continues to look for disruptive technology in motor controllers to create exceptional value for our customers.

"Active-Semi impressed us with their all-inclusive PAC IC architecture integrating high-voltage gate drivers, configurable AFE, power management and ARM Cortex core along with additional versatile peripherals. This enables our high-performance, highly reliable tool design with the smallest footprint," says Guoyang Zhou, Head of Electronics Development at SUMEC. "We look forward to leveraging this scalable architecture across more of our products, as we strive to deliver the best to our customers."

"SUMEC's continuous innovation and product improvements strengthen our position as a leading global total-solution provider. Our Brands include GForce and Yard Force in the outdoor power equipment, power tools, and related industries.

"We are excited about the global market release of SUMEC's garden tools with our PAC motor control IC," says Bernd Krafthoefer, Director of Marketing at Active-Semi. "Our Power Application Controller with its optimized high level of integration, available firmware libraries and safety features offers the best single-IC motor control solutions in today's market. PAC is being utilized in a variety of battery and AC powered equipment including garden tools, handheld power tools, washing machines, refrigerators and drones to name a few."

PAC ICs are supporting applications up to 600V; they are in high volume production and are available at major distributors worldwide. Active-Semi offers evaluation kits, motor control firmware for sensored and sensorless Back-EMF as well as FOC control. To enable a faster time to market Active-Semi also makes motor tuning software available to jump-start customer development.

For more detailed information about Active-Semi and motor solutions, visit http://www.active-semi.com/pac.

More information about SUMEC tools is available at http://www.sumectools.com

About Active-Semi

Founded in 2004 in Silicon Valley and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Active-Semi is a rapidly emerging leader in multi-billion dollar power management and intelligent digital motor drive IC markets. The company's portfolio of analog and mixed signal SoCs provide scalable core platforms used in charging, powering and embedded digital control systems for industrial, commercial and consumer applications. Active-Semi offers Power Application Controllers (PAC), DC-DC, and ActivePMU™ products that significantly reduce solution size and cost, improve system reliability, and shorten system development cycle-time.

Active-Semi is a multi-national company that has experienced 100% year-on-year growth last year and again this year. Active-Semi International Inc. is a Cayman Island corporation with over 150 patents granted and pending and backed by leading Venture Capital firms, including, USVP, Tenaya Capital, LG and LDV Partners. More information at www.active-semi.com

About SUMEC:

Founded in 1997 in Nanjing, China, SUMEC is a manufacturer of innovative indoor and outdoor power tools and equipment in battery, electric and petrol power platforms for the global market. Headquartered in China with divisions for R&D and marketing in North America, UK, Europe and Australia SUMEC is emerging as the leader for performance, innovation and quality in power garden products with its brand Yard Force offering a full range of high pressure washers and lawn care products. For more information, visit www.sumecpower.com or www.yardforceusa.com.

