

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - There is a growing concern among the medical experts on the spread of antibiotic resistant and untreatable gonorrhea.



According to World Health Organisation, certain countries have identified three cases of untreatable gonorrhea. The bacteria that are transmitted through sexual contacts are found to be very smart bugs with an ability to mutate against new antibiotics. WHO experts fear that the bug can acquire resistance against all current antibiotic treatments.



It has been noted that gonorrhea are already have acquired resistance to older and cheaper antibiotics.



According to available statistics 78 million people are getting infected with the bacteria every year. In U.S. alone more than 820 thousand people are infected every year and it is one of the most common infectious disease.



The disease is usually transmitted through unprotected sex. The infection can lead to infertility, pelvic inflammatory disease, pelvic pain and other complications such as ectopic pregnancy. Medical experts have found that the infection can aid transmission of HIV infection.



