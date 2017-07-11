Skeletal Disease Drug Development Pipeline Review 2017 Featuring 116 Companies

DUBLIN, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Skeletal Disease Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2017" report to their offering.

This report provides an overview of the skeletal disease pipeline landscape. The report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for osteoporosis, post-menopausal osteoporosis and osteoarthritis (OA).



OA is one of the most common forms of arthritis. It is a chronic condition in which the cartilage breaks down. There are a total of 116 products in development for this indication, by 87 companies and 8 academic institutions. Key companies operating in this pipeline space include Arcarios, Nordic Bioscience, Rottapharm Biotech and the University of Toledo.



Osteoporosis, or thinning bones, makes bones weak and more likely to break. Risk factors for osteoporosis include aging, being female, low body weight, low sex hormones or menopause, smoking, and some medications. There are a total of 112 products in development for this indication, by 80 companies and 16 academic institutions. Key companies operating in this pipeline space include Max Biopharma, Omeros, Affilogic laboratories, Amgen and the University of Wisconsin Madison.



Postmenopausal osteoporosis is the most common form of osteoporosis. It affects many women after menopause. There are a total of 13 products in development for this indication, by ten companies. Key companies operating in this pipeline space include Amgen and Ipsen.



The predominant targets within OA are prostaglandin G/H synthases 1 and 2, although a wide range of targets, including extracellular matrix-organizing proteins and interleukins, are being studied. Likewise, within both osteoporosis and the post-menopausal subtype, a broad range of molecular targets are being studied. The targets being most frequently studied are the parathyroid hormone receptor, tumor necrosis factor ligand superfamily member 11 and sclerostin.



Scope



- Which companies are the most active within the pipeline for osteoporosis and OA therapeutics?

- Which pharmaceutical approaches are the most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?

- To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies?

- What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened in the field of osteoporosis and OA therapeutics?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Report Guidance



2. Executive Summary



3. Introduction



4. Skeletal Disease Report Coverage



5. Therapeutics Development



6. Therapeutics Assessment



7. Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development



8. Dormant Projects



9. Discontinued Products



10. Product Development Milestones



11. Appendix



Companies Mentioned





- A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl

- AbbVie Inc

- Abiogen Pharma SpA

- Ablynx NV

- Achelios Therapeutics Inc

- Addex Therapeutics Ltd

- Alize Pharma SAS

- Alvogen Korea Co Ltd

- Amgen Inc

- Amura Holdings Ltd

- Arcarios BV

- Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp

- Asklepios BioPharmaceutical Inc

- Astellas Pharma Inc

- BiologicsMD Inc

- Biopharm GmbH

- Bone Biologics Corp

- Bone Therapeutics SA

- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd

- Cardax Inc

- Cellmid Ltd

- Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc

- ChoDang Pharm Co Ltd

- Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

- Cipla Ltd

- Corestem Inc

- Corium International Inc

- Critical Pharmaceuticals Ltd

- Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd

- Dong-A Socio Holdings Co Ltd

- ElexoPharm GmbH

- EndoCeutics Inc

- Entera Bio Ltd

- Enteris BioPharma Inc

- Enzo Biochem Inc

- Evgen Pharma Plc

- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

- GL Pharm Tech Corp

- Gador SA

- Galapagos NV

- Gemphire Therapeutics Inc

- GeneFrontier Corp

- Genequine Biotherapeutics GmbH

- GlaxoSmithKline Plc

- Glide Pharmaceutical Technologies Ltd

- HSRx Group

- Hanmi Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

- Haoma Medica Ltd

- Immunovo BV

- Immunwork Inc

- InKemia IUCT Group SA

- Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd

- International Stem Cell Corp

- Ipsen SA

- Jeil Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

- Jenrin Discovery Inc

- K-Stemcell Co Ltd

- Kaken Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

- Kang Stem Biotech Co Ltd

- LG Chem, Ltd.

- Lead Discovery Center GmbH

- Levolta Pharmaceuticals Inc

- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc

- Lotus Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

- Lupin Ltd

- Marina Biotech Inc

- Medivir AB

- Merck & Co Inc

- Merck KGaA

- Mereo Biopharma Group Plc

- Mesoblast Ltd

- Mor Research Application Ltd

- NIBEC

- NicOx SA

- Nordic Bioscience A/S

- Novartis AG

- NovelMed Therapeutics Inc

- Omeros Corp

- Oncobiologics Inc

- Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

- OrthoCyte Corp

- Osteologix Holdings Plc

- PLx Pharma Inc

- Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy

- Pfenex Inc

- Pfizer Inc

- Pharmalink AB

- Philogen SpA

- PhytoHealth Corp

- ProteoThera Inc

- R Pharm

- Regeneus Ltd

- Regulaxis SAS

- Ribomic Inc

- Rottapharm Biotech Srl

- Samumed LLC

- Seikagaku Corp

- Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

- Shin Poong PharmCo Ltd

- Sinil Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

- Stelis Biopharma Pvt Ltd

- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd

- TSH Biopharm Corporation Ltd

- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

- Terpenoid Therapeutics Inc

- TissueGene Inc

- Uni-Bio Science Group Ltd

- Viking Therapeutics Inc

- Wroclawskie Centrum Badan EIT+ Sp z oo

- Yooyoung Pharm Co Ltd

- Yooyoung Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

- Yuhan Corp

- Yungjin Pharm Co Ltd

- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

- Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jdvvhm/skeletal_disease

