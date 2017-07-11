NTRP SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Neurotrope, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 17, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Neurotrope, Inc. ("Neurotrope") (NASDAQ: NTRP) securities between January 7, 2016, and April 28, 2017 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra/neurotrope-inc?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the class period, Neurotrope issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information concerning the efficacy of its lead product candidate, Bryostatin-1. On May 1, 2017, Neurotrope issued a press release announcing "positive top-line results" of the pivotal Phase 2b trials of Bryostatin-1, noting "improvement in patients with moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease." However, the underlying trial data contradicts these representations, as the top-line data relating to the 20 microgram dose of Bryostatin-1 failed to produce results that were statistically significant. In addition, Neurotrope failed to disclose statements regarding the efficacy of the 40 microgram dose with regard to its primary and secondary endpoints. Upon this news, shares of Neurotrope fell from a close of $18.81 on April 28, 2017, to a close of $6.97 per share on May 1, 2017.

If you suffered a loss in Neurotrope, you have until July 17, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra/neurotrope-inc?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong