Search Solution Group Continues Strategic National Expansion, Opens Fifth Office in Bozeman, MT

Western Office Positioned to take Advantage of Bozeman Robust Start-Up Scene

BOZEMAN, MT / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2017 / America's most forward-thinking executive search firm opens its first western office as part of a strategic plan to establish a nationwide footprint. Search Solution Group (SSG) launches its fifth office in Bozeman, MT to help meet the growing demands of its national client base, as well as to serve this thriving market.

The Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation ranked Bozeman as the #1 start-up location in the country for four straight years from 2012 - 2016.

SSG, which has been delivering the highest quality talent across the nation since 2002, also is expanding to the west in response to increased national demand for executive recruiters.

The SSG team plans to make Bozeman a hub for some of the most advanced talent and placement in the world, particularly among the entrepreneurial high-tech and marketing companies there.

Since 2014, Search Solution Group has grown more than any other headhunting firm. Founded by Jeremy Gnozzo in Buffalo, New York, the executive recruiting firm has grown exponentially and continues its rapid development.

"Established in 2002, Search Solution Group has continuously expanded due to the committed individuals that hold themselves accountable to our clients, candidates and to themselves. Our tremendous growth has caused us to relocate our company headquarters into a space nearly triple the size of our prior office," says SSG CEO, Jeremy Gnozzo. "Watch out for Search Solution Group in 2017, and in years beyond, as we continue to spread our footprint."

With clients located from California, to Florida, to Belgium, Search Solution Group has a dominant role in the world of executive recruiting firms. In order to best serve these clients, SSG has continually expanded staff, knowledge, and offices since its founding.

SSG can't wait to make beautiful Bozeman - known as "the most livable place" - a home for world-class executive recruiting.

About Search Solution Group

Search Solution Group is the nation's premier headhunting and executive search firm. SSG specializes in industry specific headhunting, discovering unsurpassed talent in accounting, finance, engineering, human resources, information technology, marketing, sales, life sciences, operations management, supply chain, and compensation and benefits.

The network of top national headhunters concentrates on recruiting for upper-level management and C-level positions. Clients also engage SSG to source premier mid-level candidates. SSG - headquartered in Charlotte, NC - has additional executive recruiting offices in Baltimore, Bozeman, Buffalo, and Nashville.

For more information, please visit: https://www.searchsolutiongroup.com/.

SOURCE: Search Solution Group