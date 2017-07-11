The European Commission said the support scheme is in line with its 2014 Guidelines on State Aid for Environmental Protection and Energy.

The European Commission (EC) has approved Hungary's support scheme for solar and renewable energies.

The EC said that the program is in line with its 2014 Guidelines on State Aid for Environmental Protection and Energy, as it limits the market distortions determined by the state support. The plan had been submitted by the Hungarian government to Brussels authorities in April.

The program, which has an annual budget of HUF 45 billion (approximately €146 million), includes a new feed-in tariff mechanism for renewable energy power generators up to 500 kW, a premium tariff mechanism for projects ranging in size from 500 kW to 1 MW, and an auction scheme large-scale projects exceeding 1 MW.

"The Hungarian scheme," said the ...

