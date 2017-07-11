NewVoiceMedia, a leading global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales technology that enables businesses to have more successful conversations, has for the second consecutive year been named in the Forbes 2017 Cloud 100, the definitive list of top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in collaboration with Bessemer Venture Partners.

"We are honored to be included in this prestigious list of leaders in cloud technology for the second year running," commented Jonathan Gale, CEO of NewVoiceMedia. "Our global pure cloud contact center and inside sales platform with its market-leading CRM integration capabilities is transforming the customer service experience and sales performance of organizations worldwide. Together with our market position, momentum, and a multi-billion dollar market opportunity, we are extremely well positioned as we look forward to continuing our growth trajectory while helping our global customer base grow their businesses with improved efficiency."

As part of the rigorous selection process for the Forbes 2017 Cloud 100, Forbes' data partner, Bessemer Venture Partners, received hundreds of submissions from top cloud startups worldwide. The Forbes Cloud 100 judging panel, made up of a majority of public cloud company CEOs, was then responsible for selecting and ranking the top 100 companies. The evaluation process involved four factors: estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), people culture (15%) and market leadership (35%), which the panel then weighed to select, score and rank the winners.

"Our inaugural Cloud 100 list showed the tech and venture capital community just how many standout private cloud companies there are to watch, and this year's list is no exception," said Forbes editor of the Cloud 100 list Alex Konrad. "Forbes has a keen eye for businesses, and combining that with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures' deep knowledge of the cloud industry, any company's inclusion on the Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 list is cause to celebrate."

"These companies are leading the cloud technology revolution!" said Byron Deeter, a top cloud investor and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "The founders and teams behind the Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 companies are of another caliber and we are beyond excited to celebrate the hard work and enormous value these companies are creating as they propel the trillion-dollar software industry forward."

"The business opportunity for cloud computing is tremendous as the spend on cloud computing and the rate of adoption continues to grow and advance the ecosystem," said John Somorjai, EVP Salesforce Ventures and Corporate Development. "We're thrilled to highlight the potential of these top-tier private companies in the field and see where they take their businesses and the economies around the world."

The Cloud 100 Celebration, an exclusive event hosted by Bessemer Venture Partners, Forbes and Salesforce Ventures, will be held tonight in San Francisco. The Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 list is published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 and will appear in the July 27, 2017 issue of Forbes magazine.

