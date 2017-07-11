FREDERICTON, NEW BRUNSWICK -- (Marketwired) -- 07/11/17 -- Trius Investments Inc. ("Trius" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: TRU) is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it has appointed Joel Freudman to its board of directors as an independent director, effective immediately.

Mr. Freudman is the President of Resurgent Capital Corp., a Toronto merchant bank focused on undervalued micro-capitalization Canadian public companies. Mr. Freudman started his career in private practice as a securities and M&A lawyer before transitioning in-house as legal counsel to various wealth management businesses at two major Canadian financial institutions. Mr. Freudman is a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada, and holds a Juris Doctor degree from Western University and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto.

Gordon Wheaton, President and CEO of Trius, said, "We are pleased to welcome Joel to our board of directors. We believe his professional expertise and network will be valuable assets to Trius as we continue to evaluate alternatives for our investments in the US."

Further to its press release dated April 11, 2017, the Company continues to pursue its change of business application with the Exchange as well as its recruitment of a second new independent director. Further updates will be provided as and when material developments occur, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Finally, the Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 650,000 incentive stock options ("Options") to its directors and officers in accordance with Trius' stock option plan. These Options have a five-year term and an exercise price of $0.20 each, and vest immediately.

About Trius Investments Inc.

Trius owns interests in several real estate and healthcare investments in the United States. Trius' common shares trade on the Exchange under the symbol "TRU".

Cautionary Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects" "scheduled", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken or occur. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the appointment of a new director, the Company's plans regarding its investments, the Company's change of business application, further director appointments, and the status of regulatory approvals. This forward-looking information consists of disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or results and is based on numerous assumptions, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained, that Trius will be able to successfully develop and execute plans for its investments and its strategy generally, and that Trius will identify suitable director candidates.

The forward-looking information in this press release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause Trius' actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: regulatory approval processes; business performance and investment returns; and other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents. There can be no assurances that the forward-looking information in this press release will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated by such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Trius does not undertake to update any forward-looking information in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Contacts:

Trius Investments Inc.

Gordon Wheaton

President and CEO

506-459-2044

wheaton@triusgroup.com



