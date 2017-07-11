Transplantation Drug Development Pipeline Review 2017 - Focus on Bone Marrow Transplant, GVHD, Liver Transplant, Kidney Transplant, Lung Transplant & Heart Transplant

DUBLIN, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report provides an overview of the transplantation pipeline landscape, specifically covering drugs used to prevent and treat organ rejection and graft-versus-host disease. The report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), and the rejection of bone, liver, kidney, lung and heart transplants.



Bone marrow transplant rejection is a complication that can occur after a stem cell or bone marrow transplant. The newly transplanted donor cells attack the transplant recipient's body. There are a total of 121 products in development for this indication, by 83 companies and 21 academic institutions. Key companies operating in this pipeline space include Novartis and Abbvie.



GVHD is a complication that can occur after a stem cell or bone marrow transplant in which the newly transplanted donor cells attack the transplant recipient's body. There are a total of 108 products in development for this indication, by 76 companies and 19 academic institutions. Similarly to the bone marrow transplantation space, key companies operating in this pipeline space include Novartis and Abbvie.



Following a liver transplant, the immune system may consider the transplanted liver as foreign and may work against it. Patients may hence develop complications and ultimately reject the new organ. There are a total of ten products in development for this indication, by seven companies and two academic institutions.



Kidney transplantation is a therapy performed to replace a diseased kidney with a healthy kidney from another person. Risk factors associated with transplantation are bleeding, infection, blockage of the blood vessels to the new kidney, leakage of urine or blockage of urine in the ureter and initial lack of function of the new kidney. There are a total of 39 products in development for this indication, by 33 companies and two academic institutions. Key companies operating in this pipeline space include Astellas, GlaxoSmithKline, Hillhurst Biopharmaceuticals and Kyowa Hakko Kirin.



Lung transplantation is a therapy used in various lung diseases. Lung transplant replaces an injured or diseased lung with a healthy one. Risk factors associated with transplantation are bleeding, infection, clots, and cardiovascular disorders. Following a transplant, the immune system may consider the transplanted lung as foreign and may work against it. There are a total of ten products in development for this indication, by eight companies. Key companies operating in this pipeline space include Quark Pharmaceuticals and Radikal Therapeutics, both of which are fielding two products in this area each.



Finally, heart transplantation is a therapy used in various heart diseases. Heart transplant replaces an injured or diseased heart with a healthy one. Risk factors associated with transplantation are bleeding, infection, clots, and cardiovascular disorders. Following a transplant, the immune system may consider the transplanted heart as foreign and may work against it. There are a total of seven products in development for this indication, all of which are in the Preclinical stage, by five companies, Of these products, Astellas are fielding three.



A wide range of targets, including integrins, chemokine receptors, protein kinases and cadherins are being developed, with no particular class of target predominating in terms of pipeline volume. However, there is a clear trend towards immune system molecular targets being studied, reflecting the underlying immune-based pathophysiology of these indications.



Pipeline Therapy

- Bone Marrow Transplant Rejection

- Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD)

- Liver Transplant Rejection

- Kidney Transplant Rejection

- Lung Transplant Rejection

- Heart Transplant Rejection



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Report Guidance



2. Executive Summary



3. Introduction



4. Transplantation Report Coverage



5. Therapeutics Development



6. Therapeutics Assessment



7. Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development



8. Dormant Projects



9. Discontinued Products



10. Product Development Milestones



11. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



- AbGenomics International Inc

- AbbVie Inc

- Actelion Ltd

- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

- Allergan Plc

- Amgen Inc

- Amunix Operating Inc

- AnaptysBio Inc

- Angion Biomedica Corp

- Apceth Biopharma GmbH

- Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc

- Apeptico Forschung und Entwicklung GmbH

- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc

- ArGEN-X BV

- Astellas Pharma Inc

- Athersys Inc

- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc

- Bio-Cancer Treatment International Ltd

- Biogen Inc

- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

- CSL Ltd

- Cantex Pharmaceuticals Inc

- Capricor Therapeutics Inc

- Catalyst Biosciences Inc

- Cell Source Inc

- Cell2B Advanced Therapeutics SA

- CellECT Bio Inc

- Cleveland BioLabs Inc

- Commence Bio Inc

- Compugen Ltd

- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc

- Corline Biomedical AB

- Cynata Therapeutics Limited

- Cynata Therapeutics Ltd

- Cytodyn Inc

- Dompe Farmaceutici SpA

- Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH

- Escape Therapeutics Inc

- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

- Fate Therapeutics Inc

- Generon (Shanghai) Corp Ltd

- Gilead Sciences Inc

- GlaxoSmithKline Plc

- Grifols SA

- Hansa Medical AB

- Heat Biologics Inc

- Immunomedics Inc

- Incyte Corp

- Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

- Kadmon Corp LLC

- Kamada Ltd

- Kiadis Pharma NV

- Kymab Ltd

- Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

- Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd

- MacroGenics Inc

- Magnus Life Ltd

- Mallinckrodt Plc

- Medsenic

- Mesoblast Ltd

- Millennium Pharmaceuticals Inc

- Nektar Therapeutics

- Neovii Pharmaceuticals AG

- Nohla Therapeutics Inc

- Noorik Biopharmaceuticals AG

- Novartis AG

- Noxxon Pharma AG

- OSE Immunotherapeutics

- OncoImmune Inc

- Opsona Therapeutics Ltd

- Pfizer Inc

- Pharmicell Co Ltd

- Pharming Group NV

- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc

- Prolong Pharmaceuticals LLC

- Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc

- Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc

- REGiMMUNE Corp

- RedHill Biopharma Ltd

- Sanofi

- Sarepta Therapeutics Inc

- Seattle Genetics Inc

- Seres Therapeutics Inc

- Shire Plc

- Sigmoid Pharma Ltd

- Synedgen Inc

- TC BioPharm Ltd

- Taiga Biotechnologies Inc

- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

- Targazyme Inc

- Tiziana Life Sciences Plc

- TxCell SA

- United BioPharma Inc

- VBI Vaccines Inc

- Vault Pharma Inc

- XL-protein GmbH

- Xenikos BV

- ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc



