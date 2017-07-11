Christie's announces that Giovanna Bertazzoni and Adrien Meyer have been appointed Co-Chairman of the auction house's Impressionist and Modern Art department in recognition of their outstanding accomplishments and commitment to Christie's. In their new roles, Ms. Bertazzoni and Mr. Meyer will focus on working with clients and collectors of 20th Century Art, and support the company's expansion of services and coverage in key growth markets.

Christie's is a global market leader in the Impressionist and Modern Art field, having contributed a significant portion of the company's $5.4 billion 2016 total. Over the past three years alone, Christie's team of specialists has worked together to set the highest prices in the auction market for the major artists of the Impressionist and Modern movements, including Pablo Picasso (US$179.4 million), Amedeo Modigliani (US$170.4 million), Alberto Giacometti ($141.2 million), Claude Monet ($81.5 million), among others.

Ms. Bertazzoni has been with Christie's for 19 years, having held multiple leadership roles of increasing authority, including Head of Christie's European Impressionist and Modern Art Department, International Head of the department, and most recently, Deputy Chairman of the department. She has been a committed leader not only within the Impressionist and Modern Art category, but also in developing Christie's larger presence in Asia. She works closely with top clients and new collectors in the region and is a frequent and popular lecturer on behalf of Christie's.

Mr. Meyer joined Christie's in 2004 and has held roles in both London and Paris, where he first led European Furniture for Christie's before joining the New York Impressionist and Modern team as a Specialist and Vice President in 2010 and becoming a key contributor to the department's Evening Sales in New York and London. More recently, he has served as Co-Head of Christie's Private Sales channel, working directly with clients and collectors to broker sales of 20th Century art year-round.

