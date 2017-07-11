The Ad2pro Group Expands Management For Next Phase Of Growth

Longtime Ogilvy executive Vikram Menon joins the company as President of Global Operations, while Gopal Krishnan rises to Executive Chairman and Todd Brownrout becomes CEO

Moves strengthen global management as company scales its integrated marketing platforms

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The Ad2pro Group, a technology-enabled marketing services pioneer providing strategy, creative and content automation for global brands and media companies, has named Vikram Menon President of Global Operations. Menon comes to The Ad2pro Group from OgilvyOne Worldwide and Neo@Ogilvy, where he was President and India Country Lead for the last four and a half years. Concurrently, co-founders Gopal Krishnan and Todd Brownrout rise to Executive Chairman and CEO, respectively. As Executive Chairman, Krishnan will continue driving technology innovation and corporate strategy and development while as CEO Brownrout will lead overall Ad2pro Group management and operations.

The moves respond to accelerating growth for Ad2pro's interrelated businesses, which together form a system that answers advertising's principal content dilemmas. Its2adpro Media Solutionsdivision, the largest provider of advertising services to the world's leading media companies, has built a creative and production workforce of more than 1,100 people across four continents. TheMadras Brand Solutionsdivision provides strategic, creative and continuous content services and has recently added such clients as Patheon and Shark Ninja to a client roster that includes Macy's and Lenovo. Ad2pro'sJDXTechnology platform is a proprietary system that manages end-to-end campaign management, from creative development through distribution and analytics.

"We've proven our approach makes it possible for all types of marketers, both brands and media companies, to meet the escalating demand for timely and relevant content - affordably and systematically," said Krishnan. "Now we're deepening our management talent and bringing our integrated business model forward to adapt quickly to endless marketplace changes."

Menon has served multi-national brands from India for two decades, including IBM, Diageo, BMW, SC Johnson, and American Express, and most notably led the development of Lenovo's offshore operation for Ogilvy. He brings Ad2pro vast experience in developing content on a broad scale. In his role, Vikram will be responsible for enhancing processes, working with clients to build bespoke operational models, and attracting and nurturing talent throughout the organization.

"It's never been more critical, or more difficult, to deliver content that's relevant to what people are experiencing at any given moment," said Menon. "Ad2pro is making it possible for marketers to keep pace with continual change in people's lives and media companies to meet the growing appetite for targeted advertising content.

One of Menon's chief responsibilities will be to work with Madras CEO Fred Schuster to sharpen the delivery of advertising and content for real-time relevance in branding. While Madras creates strategy, advertising and content out of New York and London, the agency leans on JDX for creative automation and the India-based creative operations for campaign fulfilment.

"Vikram and I have significant history and shared perspective," said Schuster. "Our clients now have the benefit of accomplished advertising professionals on both sides of the world, so there's truly round-the-clock leadership with a shared point of view."

"We're making it routine for marketers and media to meet the intensifying, unsated demand for relevant content," said Brownrout. "It comes down to talent, technology and focus, and we deliver them all. I am extraordinarily proud of what we have accomplished so far, and confident our expanded team will raise the bar in the industry."

About The Ad2pro Group

Established in 2006, The Ad2pro Group (Ad2pro Media Solutions Pvt. Ltd.) is a leading global marketing services company that develops and delivers strategic creative, low-cost implementation and technology solutions to the world's leading brands and media companies. The Ad2pro Group (www.thead2progroup.com) is comprised of 2adpro Media Solutions (www.2adpro.com) andMadras Brand Solutions. 2adpro serves prestigious media companies such as News Corp (AUS), Tegna Television Group (US), Gatehouse Media (US), Fairfax Publishing (AUS and NZ), and Newsquest Media (UK), with on-demand creative and technology automation services. Madras works with global brands such as Macys, Lenovo, and American Outdoorsman to provide full-service capabilities in strategy and planning, traditional brand communications, websites, social and mobile campaigns, experiential and engagement, content fulfillment and execution. Ad2pro Group is powered by its integrated Ad Ops technology platform and proprietary workflow and automation solution, JDX. The Company has offices in India (Bangalore, Chennai) the United States (New York, Los Angeles, Austin), the United Kingdom (London) and Australia (Melbourne).

