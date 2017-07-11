MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/11/17 -- The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) today announced the launch of the FPSA Job Board which will make its debut at this year's PROCESS EXPO taking place September 19-22, 2017 at Chicago's McCormick Place. FPSA members will have the opportunity to post vacant positions within their company at the Job Board exhibit and make contact with the 15,000+ food industry professionals who will be in attendance at PROCESS EXPO.

"We don't have an unemployment problem in our industry," said Tom Kittle, FPSA Chairman and President of Handtmann, Inc and Handtmann Canada Ltd. "In fact, it's quite the opposite. We have the jobs, we just need to find more qualified individuals to plug into them. This is a significant issue in the food industry and I would venture to say that every single member company of FPSA is affected by it, hence the need for this program."

"PROCESS EXPO is the perfect location to launch the FPSA Job Board," said David Seckman, President & CEO of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA). "Our audience is diverse and covers all segments of the food and beverage industry. It is well trained, well informed and always looking for new opportunities. The Job Board will serve as the perfect link between those who have the jobs and those who are looking for one."

The FPSA Job Board will be located in the FPSA Booth (4028) of PROCESS EXPO and attendees are encouraged to visit to see what opportunities are available.

For more information on submitting a job vacancy, FPSA members should contact FPSA Senior Director of Membership & Business Development, Dolores Alonso, at dalonso@fpsa.org or (703) 663-1226. For more information regarding attending the show please visit www.myprocessexpo.com.

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Prepared Foods and Meat sectors.

