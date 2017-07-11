Global Ginseng Market 2017-2021 - Stiff Competition from Other Superfoods Like Chia Seeds and Quinoa

DUBLIN, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Ginseng Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global ginseng market to grow at a CAGR of 12.46% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Ginseng Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing government initiatives to protect the ginseng plant. Ginseng is considered as endangered plant species and hence various states in the US have passed regulations to restrict the illegal harvesting of wild ginseng, which is highly valued in international markets. In the US, the Ginseng Management Program protects American ginseng from over harvesting, while allowing people to collect wild and cultivated plants minimally.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing health consciousness and obese population. People are increasingly concerned about the safety of the food that they consume. This can raise the demand for plant-based proteins, superfoods, and ginseng. In the recent times, a drastic spike has been witnessed in health problems like digestive disorders, diabetes, and obesity. Hence, people have increasingly become health-conscious and want to follow a healthy diet.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is threat from other ingredients with similar benefits. One of the major challenges that hamper the growth of the global ginseng market is the stiff competition from other superfoods like chia seeds and quinoa, which have witnessed a high growth rate in recent times.
Key vendors
- ILHWA
- Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical
- Korea Ginseng Corporation (KGC)
- RFI Ingredients
- Starwest Botanicals
Other prominent vendors
- Amway
- BAYLIS & HARDING
- Bounce Foods
- Elemis
- Ethical Naturals
- Glanbia
- Great Mountain Ginseng
- Hain Celestial
- Kefiplant
- Naka Focus
- NOW Foods
- Nutra Green Biotechnology
- Ranbaxy Laboratories
- The Boots Company
- Victoria Health
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by product
Part 07: Market segmentation by end-use
Part 08: Geographical segmentation
Part 09: Key leading countries
Part 10: Decision framework
Part 11: Drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Part 14: Key vendor analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vgrnn6/global_ginseng
