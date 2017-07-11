Kedoo Launches Powerful New YouTube Analytics Tool

LONDON, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Kedoo Entertainment, the fastest growing digital video network distributor, has just released an exciting new and free analytical tool that allows YouTube professionals, marketers and video creators to monitor and analyse the ranking and performance of YouTube channels around the globe.

The newly launched "YouTube Statistics and Channel ranks" website aggregates publicly available data of more than 40 million YouTube channels, as part of the Kedoo Entertainment development tool suite. It has been designed to help YouTube Marketers increase their channel watchtime and revenues in the most simple and effective way.

Costs and available data

Kedoo's "YouTube Statistics and Channel ranks" tool is completely free to use and accessible to everyone through Kedoo's website

https://kedoo.com/youtube/?ref=press

With Access to Kedoo Analytics ranking tool, users will be able to enjoy estimated aggregated data for the entire YouTube ecosystem, which is not available anywhere else. This includes:

Monthly statistics of the YouTube overall market split by language, countries and categories.

Aggregated ranking by multiple criterias: "Views, New Subscribers, Total subscribers, Hours of Watchtime".

Monthly YouTube Top Channels split by country and language.

Monthly YouTube Top "Multichannel Networks" also available by country and language.

Assessing the competition

Data analysis of specific bloggers is as simple as selecting individual channels or MultiChannel Networks. The stats are automatically updated with a "Month on Month" growth pattern for the channel selected. It is even possible to select a number of YouTube channels and compare them like for like over a period of time.

The importance of data

"We have seen that in the last 5 years that uploading video content, video streaming and video sharing has increased very rapidly across the globe and this has been made by possible via powerful platforms such as YouTube.

This multiplication of video content combined with the rise in smartphones or tablets with bigger and smarter screens makes any video much more digestible and enjoyable, especially when people are on the move" says Olivier Bernard, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Kedoo Entertainment.

"At Kedoo, we quickly realised that data is key to benchmark your activity, analyse and understand how to address the market, both from our own user point of view and from our clients' point of view. So we've created our own YouTube Channels analytical and ranking dashboard, and we are now sharing this tool by making it public for everyone to enjoy."

About Kedoo Entertainment:

Kedoo Entertainment is a boutique digital video distributor formed by a team of video, game and music veterans driven by the desire to change the way marketers grow their audience on digital stores and show incredible stories via video content.

Kedoo provides dedicated services management of Video content and distribute premium shows across digital stores from top broadcasters such as Studio100, Russia 1, Russia 24, ZeptoLab and many more.

