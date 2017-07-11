Stockton Speaks at the IV International Symposium on Postharvest Pathology 2017

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Stockton STK, a leading company in the development and marketing of botanical based solutions for crop protection, was invited to speak at the IV International Symposium on Postharvest Pathology in South Africa, to explore a wide-range of recent advances in postharvest pathology and disease control.

Post-harvest loss (PHL) for human consumption can happen at every stage of the supply chain, from the farmer to the retailer or the consumer. The extent of these losses is substantial which has become a significant focus on global food security to find a solution.Increasing agricultural productivity through innovation sustainable technologies, may not be enough.

As an invited speaker, Cristobal Arroyo, LATAM Research & Development Manager of STK base in Chile, addressed scientists, researchers, producers, retailers, and key-decision leaders from the fruit and food chain industry from South Africa and around the globe, during a session on Disease Control in the Postharvest Environment. Cristobal's talk was entitled "Evaluation of the efficacy of the biofungicide Timorex Gold® in the control of anthracnose (Colletotrichum gloeosporioides) in avocados cv 'Hass', Cabildo, Valparaiso Region, Chile".

Fruit decays have been positively controlled with postharvest applications of Timorex Gold® caused respectively by anthracnose on avocado, one of the most significant problems in the industry. Arroyo also showed results of Timorex Gold® that demonstrated that can reduced significantly anthracnose incidence on avocado inflorescences and in post-harvest on fruits through foliar application on field from flowering up to fruit growing.

"It was encouraging to meet and exchange our knowledge and recently experiences and use of our technology, among well-known, experienced postharvest pathology researchers and scientist in post-harvest," explained Arroyo. "Developing effective innovative technologies as an alternative to complement postharvest disease management of fruit and vegetables will help prevent the losses of food that now a days is around 40% of the global production (FAO)."

About Stockton STK

Stockton STK specializes in the development and marketing of botanical-based bio pesticides. Its core focus is on the incorporation of these bio pesticides into integrated agriculture spraying programs that use conventional chemical products, thus creating a balanced, cleaner and sustainable agricultural environment.

STK is a global company and was established in 1994. It has an active R&D Center for the development of future natural products for crop protection. Its unique research and development center in Israel invests substantial resources in developing 'green' products. Stockton has a variety of products adapted to different agro ecological areas, biological parameters and regulatory guidelines.

