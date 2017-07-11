

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - South Korean musician Psy's megahit 'Gangnam Style' is no longer the most-watched music video on YouTube.



After holding the record for being the social media's most-played clip for nearly five years, it has now been overtaken by the music video 'See You Again' by Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth.



See You Again became the most-watched video on the Google-owned service late Monday, when it was streamed 2,895,373,709 times, beating Gangnam's count of 2,894,426,475 views. However, the race between the two videos was still close Tuesday morning.



On December 21, 2012, five months after its release, Gangnam Style became the first YouTube video to reach one billion views. And it was the most viewed video on YouTube since November 24, 2012, when it surpassed Justin Bieber's music video 'Baby.'



The Korean pop sensation had become so popular that it broke YouTube's play counter, forcing the company to rewrite its code.



Charlie Puth wrote See You Again as a melody paying tribute to the late Paul Walker, while rapper Wiz Khalifa added verses for it to feature on the soundtrack of the film 'Furious 7.'



The heart-wrenching ballad was the best-selling song worldwide in 2015, and one of the most sought after pop songs at British funerals. It received best song nominations at both the Grammys and the Oscars.



