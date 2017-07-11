Global Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market 2017-2022 - Focus on Oncology, Blood Testing, Pathogen Detection, Research & Forensics

DUBLIN, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market by Technology (qPCR, dPCR), Product (Instrument, Reagent), Application (Oncology, Blood Testing, Pathogen Detection, Research, Forensic), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Center, Academia, CRO) - Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global dPCR and qPCR market is expected to reach USD 5.31 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2017-2022

Factors such as the growth in the geriatric population, rising incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders, technological advancements in the field of PCR, and increasing investments and availability of funds for PCR-based research are driving the growth of the global dPCR and qPCR market.

However, factors such as high cost of dPCR products and technical limitations associated with qPCR and dPCR are restraining the growth of this market. In addition to this, adoption and implementation of MIQE guidelines for publishing qPCR and dPCR-based research pose a key challenge for players operating in this market.

New product launches and approvals are the key growth strategies adopted by major players to strengthen their position in the global dPCR and qPCR market. Moreover, strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, and agreements; as well as mergers and acquisitions were also adopted by several market players to strengthen their market position, expand their R&D capabilities, and geographic presence in the global dPCR and qPCR market.

Market Dynamics



Major Market Drivers



Rising Incidences of Infectious Diseases and Genetic Disorders

Technological Advancement in PCR Technologies

Increasing Public-Private Investments, Funds, and Grants

Increasing Use of Biomarker Profiling for Disease Diagnostics

Successful Completion of the Human Genome Project

Major Market Restraints



High Device Costs Associated With dPCR

Technical Limitations of qPCR and dPCR Techniques

Major Market Opportunities



Growing Market Penetration in Emerging Countries

Shift From Plant-Derived to Genome-Based Drug Discovery

Major Market Challenges



Adoption and Implementation of Miqe Guidelines for Publishing qPCR and dPCR-Based Research

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Global qPCR and dPCR Market, By Technology



8 Global qPCR and dPCR Market, By Product and Service



9 qPCR and dPCR Market, By Application



10 qPCR and dPCR Market, By End User



11 qPCR and dPCR Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape



ABBott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Analytik Jena AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Biomeme Inc.

Biomérieux S.A.

Bioneer Corporation

Biosystemika Research and Development LLC

Danaher Corporation

Denville Scientific Inc.

Elitech Group

Enzo Life Science Inc.

Eppendorf AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fluidigm Corporation

Formulatrix Inc.

Jn Medsys

Merck KGaA

Meridian Bioscience Inc.

Promega Corporation

Qiagen N.V.

Quanta Biosciences Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

