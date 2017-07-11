Global Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market 2017-2022 - Focus on Oncology, Blood Testing, Pathogen Detection, Research & Forensics

DUBLIN, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market by Technology (qPCR, dPCR), Product (Instrument, Reagent), Application (Oncology, Blood Testing, Pathogen Detection, Research, Forensic), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Center, Academia, CRO) - Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.
The global dPCR and qPCR market is expected to reach USD 5.31 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2017-2022
Factors such as the growth in the geriatric population, rising incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders, technological advancements in the field of PCR, and increasing investments and availability of funds for PCR-based research are driving the growth of the global dPCR and qPCR market.
However, factors such as high cost of dPCR products and technical limitations associated with qPCR and dPCR are restraining the growth of this market. In addition to this, adoption and implementation of MIQE guidelines for publishing qPCR and dPCR-based research pose a key challenge for players operating in this market.
New product launches and approvals are the key growth strategies adopted by major players to strengthen their position in the global dPCR and qPCR market. Moreover, strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, and agreements; as well as mergers and acquisitions were also adopted by several market players to strengthen their market position, expand their R&D capabilities, and geographic presence in the global dPCR and qPCR market.
Market Dynamics
Major Market Drivers
- Rising Incidences of Infectious Diseases and Genetic Disorders
- Technological Advancement in PCR Technologies
- Increasing Public-Private Investments, Funds, and Grants
- Increasing Use of Biomarker Profiling for Disease Diagnostics
- Successful Completion of the Human Genome Project
Major Market Restraints
- High Device Costs Associated With dPCR
- Technical Limitations of qPCR and dPCR Techniques
Major Market Opportunities
- Growing Market Penetration in Emerging Countries
- Shift From Plant-Derived to Genome-Based Drug Discovery
Major Market Challenges
- Adoption and Implementation of Miqe Guidelines for Publishing qPCR and dPCR-Based Research
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Global qPCR and dPCR Market, By Technology
8 Global qPCR and dPCR Market, By Product and Service
9 qPCR and dPCR Market, By Application
10 qPCR and dPCR Market, By End User
11 qPCR and dPCR Market, By Region
12 Competitive Landscape
- ABBott Laboratories
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Analytik Jena AG
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Biomeme Inc.
- Biomérieux S.A.
- Bioneer Corporation
- Biosystemika Research and Development LLC
- Danaher Corporation
- Denville Scientific Inc.
- Elitech Group
- Enzo Life Science Inc.
- Eppendorf AG
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Fluidigm Corporation
- Formulatrix Inc.
- Jn Medsys
- Merck KGaA
- Meridian Bioscience Inc.
- Promega Corporation
- Qiagen N.V.
- Quanta Biosciences Inc.
- Takara Bio Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
