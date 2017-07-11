

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chick-fil-A is giving free food on Tuesday to celebrate its annual 'Cow Appreciation Day.'



In order to grab a free entree, which includes chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets and many more, a customer has to dress in 'cow attire,' which can include a full costume or simply a cow-themed accessory.



The offer will be available between opening and 7 p.m., while children in cow-inspired attire will be given a free kid's meal. More than 2,100 Chick-fil-A restaurants are participating in this promotional campaign.



This is the 13th year in a row that Chick-fil-A has run the promotion. The fried-chicken chain gave away nearly 1.6 million free entree to cow-dressed customers last year, according to the company.



'Cow Appreciation Day is Chick-fil-A's largest, single-day customer appreciation event celebrating the quick service chain's iconic 'Eat Mor Chikin'Cows. Chick-fil-A introduced Cow Appreciation Day in 2005 and participation continues to grow each year,' the company writes in its website.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX