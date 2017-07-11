Impact Investing Market Worth 307 Billion USD by 2020

PUNE, India, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Impact Investing Marketby Illustrative Sector (Education, HealthCare, Housing, Agriculture, Environment, Clean Energy Access, Climate Change, Financial Inclusion, Rural Development, Sanitation & Waste Management), and Country - Global Forecast to 2020", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Impact Investing Market is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 135 Billion in 2015 to USD 307 Billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 17.86% from 2015 to 2020. The global market is set to witness a significant growth, due to increase in demand for impact capital, growing ecosystem support and impact readiness.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 14 Market Data Tables and 29 Figures and 15 Exhibits spread across 100 Slides and in-depth TOC on"Impact Investing Market - Global Forecast to 2020"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/impact-investing-market-265004523.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports

The housing segment (low-cost and affordable) is expected to hold the largest share of the Impact Investing Market, by both volume and value, during the forecast period

The huge, real and pent-up demand among the low-income and other bottom-of-pyramid population, along with proven, successful and sustainable impact enterprises will keep fuelling the impact capital in this space. The demand will remain widespread in major regions of Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa, with Asia Pacific leading the pack.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=265004523

Clean Energy Access to be the fastest growing segment in the impact investing space

The clean energy access is expected to be the fastest growing market from 2015 to 2020 due under-penetration of conventional and on-grid energy resources in large areas of developing nations such as Asia Pacific and Latin America. The high level of interest among the investors in the developed nations to fund more impact enterprises will support the growth in this space.

Make an Inquiry: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=265004523

India will continue to grow as major impact investing destination

Being a major emerging economy globally, India is home to about 40% of the world's poor and about 30% of the population living below poverty line. India witnessed considerable growth in the impact investment space in the last decade, with a well-rounded ecosystem existing across all the pillars of impact investment. A large population lacks housing, education, healthcare, energy, water, and sanitation. Despite high budgetary allocations, government spending remains inadequate, creating a significant opportunity for impact investment

Major asset owners in Impact Investing Market are Triodos N.V. (Netherlands), Sarona (Canada) and Omidyar (U.S.), while key asset managers are RISE (Canada), Leapfrog (U.K.), responsAbility (Switzerland) and Acumen (U.S.). Revolution Foods (U.S.), Vestergaard Frendsen (Denmark), Vasham(Indonesia) and Waterhealth International (U.S.) are some of the impact enterprises and key enablers in this market are Intellecap(India), Unitus(U.S.), LAVCA(U.S.) and GIIRS(U.S.).

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets