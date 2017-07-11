The floating solar PV project will be located at Mudasarlova reservoir in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has invited bids for a 2 MWp floating solar project, the biggest one of its kind in India to date, with August 9, 2017 as the closing date for online submission.

The project will be realized as part of the Smart Cities Mission, the Indian government's urban renewal and retrofitting project comprising 100 cities across the country.

As specified in the official document, GVMC is expecting from the successful bidder to be in charge

