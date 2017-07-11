Regulatory News:

As regards the liquidity contract awarded by the company Axway (Paris:AXW) to Kepler Cheuvreux, on 31 December 2016, the following means were listed in the liquidity account:

14,204 Shares

676,145.77 Euros in cash.

The following means were listed in the liquidity account on 30 December 2016:

7,529 Shares

867,796.33 Euros in cash.

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

About Axway

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) is a catalyst for transformation. With Axway AMPLIFY™, our cloud-enabled data integration and engagement platform, leading brands better anticipate, adapt and scale to meet ever changing customer expectations. Our unified, API-first approach connects data from anywhere, fuels millions of apps and delivers real-time analytics to build customer experience networks. From idea to execution, we help make the future possible for more than 11,000 organizations in 100 countries. To learn more about Axway, visit www.investors.axway.com.

