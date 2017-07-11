Global Media Group IQPC Launches Artificial Intelligence Portal

LONDON, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

New B2B portal will provide cutting-edge content, analysis and business critical insight about the fast-moving world of Artificial intelligence & Intelligent Automation

IQPC is pleased to announce the launch of AIIA.net - an online community providing cutting-edge content, analysis and insight to help business executives navigate the brave new world of Artificial intelligence & Intelligent Automation (AIIA).

Over the last five years, IQPC has successfully launched a network of online B2B communities that have built on the group's extensive global event business to create dynamic multimedia platforms that facilitate learning and create revenue opportunities.

AIIA.net will cover a range of areas in the vital and fast-moving Artificial Intelligence & Intelligent Automation space including: autonomous vehicles; big data; cyber security; digital disruption; digital transformation; machine learning and robotic process automation.

"Artificial intelligence-related technology is poised to revolutionize the global economy, enabling a raft of amazing innovations and creating a wealth of new opportunities. At AIIA.net we're at the forefront of this revolution," said Jason Romain, chief marketing executive, IQPC.

"The Artificial Intelligence space is developing fast. AIIA.net will provide a platform for businesses in a wide variety of verticals to tap into business-critical insight related to this exciting and enabling new technology and become the go-to space for influencers and thought leaders," said David Robinson, managing editor, IQPC Digital.

About IQPC Digital:

IQPC Digital has established the largest and most credible global communities in specific industries including Automotive, Process Excellence, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Pharma Logistics, Energy, Defence, Human Resources, Mining, Customer Experience, Call Centers, Shared Services and others. The communities have more than 1,000,000 opted in members whom we continually engage & educate through valuable content, building long-term, credible relationships with senior level executives, which you can leverage.

About IQPC:

IQPC provides business executives around the world with tailored practical conferences, large scale events, topical seminars and in-house training programs, keeping them up-to-date with industry trends, technological developments and the regulatory landscape. IQPC's large scale conferences are market leading "must attend" events for their respective industries. IQPC produces more than 1,500 events annually around the world, and continues to grow. Founded in 1973, IQPC now has offices in major cities across six continents including: Berlin, Dubai, London, New York, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Stockholm, and Sydney.