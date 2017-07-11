

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cuban-American businessman Jorge Mas is reportedly set to buy baseball team Miami Marlins from Jeffrey Loria for $1.17 billion dollar.



According to Mike Ozanian of Forbes, Mas and Marlins owner Loria have agreed for Mas to buy the baseball team for $1.17 billion. Mas, the chairman of infrastructure company MasTec Inc. (MTZ), reportedly trumped offers from other groups led by Tagg Romney, Jeb Bush and Derek Jeter, as they were not able to match Mas's offer.



Meanwhile, almost 75 percent of baseball's 30 owners must approve of the deal before it is finalized.



Loria had bought the Marlins in 2002 from now Red Sox owner John Henry for $158 million dollars.



According to the Forbes report, the Marlins are expected to lose $70 million and will pay interest on approximately $400 million in debt.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX