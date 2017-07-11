WASHINGTON, DC and NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 07/11/17 -- INCOMPAS, the internet and competitive networks association, and the Northeast DAS & Small Cell Association (NEDAS), a consortium of in-building wireless solution providers, today announced the first-ever NEDAS San Francisco Symposium. The Symposium will be colocated with The INCOMPAS Show: Fall 2017, taking place October 15-17 at the Marriott Marquis San Francisco.

On Tuesday, October 17, the NEDAS San Francisco Symposium will provide a full day of workshops and training sessions to educate attendees on the technologies and solutions driving growth throughout the in-building wireless industry. With IoT increasing demand for communications nearly everywhere, attendees have the opportunity to network with an abundance of key decision makers and end users from throughout the wireless and wireline communications ecosystem in a relaxed and friendly environment.

"Bringing NEDAS to The INCOMPAS Show is yet another way that INCOMPAS is enhancing our attendees' experience, offering them the chance to explore cutting-edge technologies and potential opportunities that will expand their businesses. Given the importance of small cell deployment and 5G to the future, NEDAS is a great addition to The INCOMPAS Show," said Chip Pickering, CEO of INCOMPAS. "We look forward to collaborating with NEDAS and welcoming their members to San Francisco."

Prior to the one-day symposium, on Sunday, October 15, Ilissa Miller, president of NEDAS and CEO of iMiller Public Relations, will host a marketing workshop that is open to attendees of both events. During this workshop, "Five Steps to a Successful Marketing Plan," participants will learn the importance of building an effective marketing plan with key elements designed to positively engage their target audience. This interactive experience will guide business development and marketing professionals on how to generate and expand new business opportunities.

"As the wireless industry continues to expand and evolve, it's critical that we extend our mission to educate and connect key industry players across the nation, while meeting the needs of our sponsors and other wireless professionals coast-to-coast," explained Miller. "At NEDAS, we are committed to bridging the gap between wireless and wireline providers to enable ubiquitous communication and connectivity. To that end, we look forward to colocating our first-ever West Coast symposium with INCOMPAS, where we'll provide attendees with a positive, non-partisan platform for meaningful education, discussion and collaboration."

To register for The INCOMPAS Show: Fall 2017, please click here or visit http://show.incompas.org/ to learn more about the event.

If you would like to register for the NEDAS Symposium or Marketing Workshop, please click here or visit www.nedas.com to learn more about the association.

About INCOMPAS

INCOMPAS, the internet and competitive networks association, is the leading trade association advocating for competition policy across all networks. INCOMPAS represents internet, streaming, communications and technology companies large and small, advocating for laws and policies that promote competition, innovation and economic development. Learn more at www.incompas.org or follow us on Twitter @INCOMPAS.

About Northeast DAS & Small Cell Association (NEDAS)

Northeast DAS & Small Cell Association (NEDAS) is a grassroots wireless telecom association whose mission is to create a positive, nonpartisan and invigorating environment in which local industry professionals can learn, discuss, debate, socialize, collaborate with their peers, and encourage networking, public outreach and education about the DAS and Small Cell industries. 2017 Platinum Sponsors include Anritsu, JMA Wireless, PCTEL, SOLiD, TESSCO, Westell and ZenFi Networks; Annual Gold Sponsors are ADRF Technologies and RF Industries; and the Silver Sponsor is Corning. For more information, visit www.nedas.com. For more information, visit www.nedas.com and follow us on Twitter @dasandsmallcell.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Gail Norris

INCOMPAS

+1 202 296 6650

gnorris@incompas.org



Anne Whealdon

iMiller Public Relations

+1 866 307 2501

nedas@imillerpr.com



