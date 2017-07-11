Hearing Aids Market 2017-2021 Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Available at MarketReportsOnline

PUNE, India, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Hearing Aid Market 2017-2021 Edition report provides a detailed analysis of the global hearing aid device market with analysis of market size and growth. The analysis includes the market in terms of volume and market share by segments.

The report provides brief country analysis of the US, France and Germany. The analysis includes market size in terms of value, volume and by distribution channel. Europe is expected to account for the largest share in the market during the forecasted period. Asia Pacific is set to be the emerging region for the hearing aid devices in the coming five years.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the global hearing aid device market has also been forecasted for the period 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Sonova Holdings AG, William Demant Holding Group and GN ReSound are some of the prominent players of the market whose company profiling have been done in the report on the basis of attributes like business overview and financial overview.

Hearing aids are mainly classified into Behind-the-Ear (BTE), In-the-Ear (ITE), In-the-Canal (ITC) Or Completely-in-the-Canal (CIC) and Implantable Hearing Aid. Implantable hearing aids are further classified into Cochlear Implants, Cochlear Implants and Bone-Anchored Hearing Implants.

In the forecasted period, the market would be pushed by increasing noise pollution level, introduction of innovative hearing aid devices and internet connected hearing aids etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as lack of awareness, high prices of devices, high degree of consolidation etc.

The global hearing aid market has witnessed an upsurge during the period 2011 to 2016 and projections are made that the market is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the forecasted period i.e. 2017 to 2021. Major factors contributing in the growth of the market are growing prevalence of hearing loss patients, growing ageing population, latest technological advancements such as 3D printing, new product launches etc.

Major points from Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Hearing Aid Overview

2.2 Hearing Aid: Advantages and Disadvantages

2.3 Hearing Aid: Types

2.4 Hearing Implants

2.5 Hearing Aid Value Chain

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Hearing Aid Market: An Analysis

3.1.3 Global Hearing Aid Market Pricing by Region

4. Regional/Country Analysis

4.1 The US Hearing Aid Market: An Analysis

4.2 France Hearing Aid Market: An Analysis

4.3 Germany Hearing Aid Market: An Analysis

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Hearing Aid Market Comparison by Region

5.2 Global Hearing Aid Market Comparison by Adoption Rate

5.3 France Hearing Aid Market Share by Players

5.4 Germany Hearing Aid Market Share by Players

5.5 The US Retail Hearing Aid Market Share by Players

5.6 The US VA Hearing Aid Market Share by Manufacturers

5.7 Global Hearing Aid Market Players by Product Comparison

6. Company Profiling

