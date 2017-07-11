FanDom Sports Media Corp.: FanDom Sports Mobile App Launched; Announces New CEO

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2017 / FanDom Sports Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FRANKFURT: TQ42) ("FanDom Sports" or the "Company") is proud to announce that the Company's flagship "FanDom Sports Mobile App" has been successfully launched for public download. The app is available globally from the iOS App Store, maintained by Apple Inc. FanDom Sports Media's app allows sport fans to fully engage in authentic, raw and fresh sports-themed debates. "We are crossing an important junction with the FanDom Sports app launch, to fully participate in the underserviced fan-centric sports media market," states Company Founder and outgoing CEO Blair Naughty.

In achieving this key milestone, as part of the post launch transition the Company has appointed a new CEO Mr. Henri Holm, effective immediately. Former CEO Blair Naughty will continue to focus on the Company's product innovation as the Founder and will continue to service the Company as an active Board Member.

As FanDom Sports Media's new President & CEO, Mr. Holm brings over 20 years of international hands-on strategy execution experience. A Harvard Business School Alumni, his accomplishments include scaling-up the functions for multinational firms, covering digital content, gamification, brand management, licensing, mobile devices, manufacturing, distribution and retail operations. Focused on consumer and partner value, Henri's most recent executive positions include holding the CFO role at Intigral Corp., which is a leading provider of video products, billing and sports content services within the Middle-East region. Additionally, Mr. Holm was Senior Vice President at Rovio Entertainment, where he oversaw the development and growth of the highly successful Angry Birds franchise across Asia. As well, Henri held progressive titles ranging from Chief Financial Officer, Head of Business Operations, Global Category Marketing Manager, Key Account Manager and Product Manager at various divisions of Nokia from 1995 to 2011.

Incoming CEO, Henri Holm notes that, "FanDom Sports has created a ground-breaking mobile app which is a powerful tool to be utilized in facilitating competitive conversations and debates while delivering a fan voted finalized resolution. Coming on board to further the vision of the Founder, our experienced management team and myself have an opportunity to become the benchmark for fan-centric sports media. I thank Mr. Naughty for his efforts in getting all the pieces in place for success and look forward to taking the company to the next level."

In connection with his appointment, Mr. Holm will be paid a signing bonus of 2,000,000 common shares of equity in the Company.

About FanDom Sports Media Corp.

"FanDom Sports App - fight with your thumbs, not your fists!"

The FanDom Sports App is a comprehensive mobile sports experience, giving the sports fan a front row seat to the hottest debates in sports. All day, every day. The one thing that sports fans love more than watching their favorite sport is arguing about the game and the athletes.

FanDom Sports Media Corp. is an aggregator, curator and producer of unique fan-focused content offered on a category-specific, social network and delivered through the FanDom Sports Media mobile app. We tap into the passion of fans by providing an engaging social platform for the world's most enthusiastic sports fans to share, compare, moan, whine, gloat and trash talk about the sports, teams, players, fans and owners they love, hate and love to hate. Our unique approach blends curated content with user-generated content while providing access to athletes and celebrities both on-line and at local sponsored events.

You may also visit the Company's website at www.fandomsportsmedia.com or contact us directly at info@fandomsportsmedia.com.

On Behalf of the Company

"Henri Holm"

Henri Holm, President & CEO

For additional Information:

FanDom Sports Media Corp.

Allen Ezer

Tel: 416-453-7798.

Email: allen@fandomsportsmedia.com

DISCLAIMER:

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future events or performance and should not be relied upon. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Some of these risks and uncertainties may be described in the Company's corporate filings (posted at www.sedar.com).

The Company has no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements due to new information or events.

SOURCE: FanDom Sports Media Corp.