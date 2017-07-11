Bringing Answers to the Key Economic Challenges of the Industry of the Future

ESI Group, leading innovator in Virtual Prototypingsoftware and services for manufacturing industries, announces it will hold multiple international ESI Forums between September and November in North AmericaGermany and Japan. These events provide opportunities to learn more about the latest innovations in ESI's software solutions, to witness exceptional examples of how our customers benefit from Smart Virtual Prototyping, and to network with fellow users, worldwide industry experts, academics, and partners.

The ESI Forum in North America will kick off the international meeting season in Birmingham, Michigan, USA. From September 26 to 27, clients from a diverse range of industries, from ground transportation to aerospace and defense, will gather to exchange ideas on new trends in simulation and manufacturing and how to address the challenge of delivering more innovative and smarter products at a lower cost, faster, and with increased reliability. ESI will also offer technical sessions and hands-on workshops covering the latest software updates. For more information on this two-day conference, please visit: www.esi-group.com/NAForum

The following month, ESI will hold the 5th edition of the OpenFOAM User Conference in Frankfurt, Germany, from October 17 to 19. Dedicated to the world's most popular open-source CFD code, the event will feature a keynote speech by Professor Philip Roe, known internationally for his work on high-resolution compressible flows. Attendees include OpenFOAM creators as well as users from the many industries that benefit from this open source software. To learn more about this event, please visit: www.esi-group.com/OpenFOAM2017

From November 7 to 9 in Weimar, Germany, ESI will welcome customers from Europe and abroad during an event translated simultaneously in English. During these 3 days, attendees will hear about the benefits of virtually manufacturing, assembling and testing across multiple domains of required performance, physically realistic components and complete virtual products essentially building and honing a Virtual Prototype all the way to virtual pre-certification. Following the acquisition of ITI last year, the ESI Forum 2017 in Germany for the first time welcomes the creators and users of the multi-physics system simulation software SimulationX, who previously met in the event known as the ITI Symposium. Speakers include world renowned scientists, ESI customers, and ESI Product Managers. Find out more on our website: www.esi-group.com/GermanyForum

Closing the series of events, the ESI Forum in Japan or PUCA returns this fall for its 27th edition. Held at the Hilton Hotel in Tokyo, from November 15 to 16, the forum will provide participants with the opportunity to meet simulation experts and discover how ESI is undergoing its own transformation to amplify our Smart Virtual Prototyping solutions, showing how committed we are to supporting and accelerating the digital transformation at the heart of the Smart Factory. Offered with simultaneous interpretation in English, the sessions will discuss several challenging industry topics in Virtual Performance, from crash safety and seats to NVH and Dynamics, and in Virtual Manufacturing, including composites, sheet metal forming and welding and assembly. There will also be a special session for the community in Japan who use Scilab, the open source software for numerical computational sustained by the company Scilab Enterprises acquired by ESI earlier this year. To learn more and register for this year event, please visit: www.esi-group.com/PUCA2017

About ESI Group

ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers replace physical prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to virtually manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future products. Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is now anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance LifecycleTM, which addresses the operational performance of a product during its entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of a Hybrid Twin™, leveraging simulation, physics and data analytics, enables manufacturers to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict product performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.

ESI is a French company listed in compartment B of NYSE Euronext Paris. Present in more than 40 countries, and addressing every major industrial sector, ESI Group employs about 1200 high-level specialists around the world and reported annual sales of €141 million in 2016. For more information, please visit www.esi-group.com.

