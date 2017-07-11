ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 07/11/17 -- Protein Plus, LLC, a leading producer of peanut and peanut-based products for the food and confectionary industries, is pleased to announce that it will exhibit at the Florida Assisted Living Association (FALA) conference and tradeshow, August 14-17 at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel. Attendees are encouraged to stop by booth #401 to see the complete line of Protein Plus products including roasted peanut flour, peanut oil, and the recently introduced Protein Energy Power®, a great tasting, peanut protein powder drink.

"We are excited to exhibit at the FALA conference and trade show where we will be showcasing our complete line of products," said Allen Conger Jr., President of Protein Plus, LLC. "Peanuts are high in protein, rich in vitamins and minerals, and are naturally cholesterol free. They add a nutritional boost as well as great flavor when used as an ingredient in cooking or baking, mixed or sprinkled on prepared foods, or consumed as a protein drink. We believe assisted living facility managers and residents alike will enjoy the nutritional benefits and great taste our products provide."

Protein Energy Power contains 17 grams of protein per serving, is high in fiber, low in sodium, and cholesterol free. It also contains 25 essential vitamins and minerals, as well as a probiotic blend to aid with digestion. It is genetically modified organism (GMO) free and contains no artificial colors, no artificial flavors, and no artificial sweeteners. Protein Energy Power can be mixed in eight ounces of water or milk for a great tasting snack or meat replacement. Protein Energy Power comes in four flavors including original, chocolate, honey and banana, and is currently available in 1.81/1.85 pound containers offering 20 servings, or 1.44/1.48 ounce single serve packets.

The Florida Assisted Living Association (FALA) is the largest network of assisted living providers in Florida, currently serving more than 500 Assisted Living Facilities (ALFs) and Adult Family Care Homes (AFCHs). FALA is a strong, unified, professional organization representing the owners and operators of assisted living communities. Attendees at the FALA Annual Conference and Tradeshow will have an opportunity to network with over 100 vendors. For more information about FALA, go to www.falausa.com.

About Protein Plus, LLC

Headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Protein Plus, LLC is a producer of top quality peanut flour, peanut butter powder, Protein Energy Power®, and premium roasted aromatic peanut oil for the food and confectionary industries. Be sure to follow Protein Plus on Facebook® at www.Facebook.com/proteinplusllc, or Twitter at www.twitter.com/proteinplusllc for product information, recipes, and giveaways. More information about Protein Plus can be found at www.proteinplusflour.com or by calling (229)423-5528.

Protein Energy Power is a registered trademark of Protein Plus, LLC. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are properties of their respective companies.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3154980



Media Contacts:

David Gutierrez

Dresner Corporate Services

(312)780-7204

dgutierrez@dresnerco.com



