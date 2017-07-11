

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Tuesday's session with modest losses. The markets got off to a positive start, but pared their early gains before settling into negative territory. Traders were in a cautious mood ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's semiannual testimony before Congress.



Yellen is due to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday and before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday. Her comments could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates ahead of the central bank's monetary policy meeting later this month.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.68 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.39 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.72 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.07 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.48 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.55 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.78 percent.



In Paris, JCDecaux rose 1.49 percent. The outdoor advertising firm has bagged the 10-year exclusive advertising concession for the Sao Paulo Guarulhos international airport.



Air Liquide slid 0.88 percent after acquiring an equity stake in start-up firm Diabeloop.



In London, Pearson plunged 5.14 percent as the publishing and education company announced an agreement to sell a 22 percent stake in the Penguin Random House Venture.



Retailer Marks & Spencer Group tumbled 4.69 percent after reporting a decline in quarterly sales on a like-for-like basis, weighed down by its troubled clothing business.



Infrastructure and construction firm Carillion sank 33.48 percent to extend Monday's sell-off after warning on revenues and debts.



TUI advanced 0.71 percent after selling its remaining 8.5 million shares in Hapag-Lloyd for 244.4 million euros.



Adecco fell 2.11 percent in Zurich as analysts at Deutsche Bank cut their rating on the staffing firm.



Italy's industrial production recovered in May, data from the statistical office Istat revealed Tuesday. Industrial output rose 0.7 percent month-on-month in May, reversing a 0.5 percent fall in April. This was the fastest growth in three months.



UK retail sales increased in June as consumers spent more on summer clothing and beauty products, data published by the British Retail Consortium and KPMG showed Tuesday. Retail sales grew 1.2 percent on a like-for-like basis in June from previous year, when they had decreased 0.5 percent from the preceding year.



Wholesale inventories in the U.S. rose by slightly more than anticipated in the month of May, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday. The Commerce Department said wholesale inventories climbed by 0.4 percent in May following a revised 0.4 percent drop in April.



Economists had expected inventories to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.5 percent decrease originally reported for the previous month.



