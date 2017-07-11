Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2017) - Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) (OTCQB: SSVFF) (FSE: SEG1) ("Southern Silver") reported today additional assay results from the core drilling program on the Cerro Las Minitas project, Durango State, Mexico, which extend to depth earlier reported copper enriched mineralization in hole 17CLM-098.

The mineralized interval in the lower part of hole CLM-098 now totals 53.8 metres (32.8m est. TT) averaging 105.1g/t Ag and 0.9% Cu. The mineralization extends from 1086.0 metres to 1132.9 metres down hole and includes new assays of:

a 1.8m down hole interval (1.1m est. True Thickness) averaging 406g/t Ag, 3.8% Cu, 0.6% Pb and 0.6% Zn (850g/t AgEq; 24.0% ZnEq), and

a 8.1m down hole interval (4.9m est. TT) averaging 49g/t Ag, 1.2% Cu and 0.2%

This mineralization occurs down hole from a previously reported 14.5m down hole interval (8.7m est. True Thickness) averaging 288g/t Ag, 2.0% Cu, 0.8% Pb and 1.2% Zn (575g/t AgEq; 16.2% ZnEq; see NR-06-17, June 06, 2017). The entire mineralized interval occurs within a broad zone of veined sulphides and breccia that extend into the skarn-altered margin of the central intrusion and is significant in that it represents the thickest zone of higher grade mineralization hosted within the monzonite identified to date. The interval is strongly copper enriched (up to 3.7% over 4.8 metres) and may represent a transition into a mineralized endoskarn which remains open down-dip and along strike to the northeast.

Robert Macdonald, Vice President of Exploration stated, "The identification of such a thick interval of new copper-enriched mineralization in hole 17CLM-098 is tremendously encouraging and continues to further highlight the potential to both expand the current and develop new mineral resources on the margin of the Central Intrusion."

The current 2017 drill program has recently identified significant intervals of new mineralization beneath the Blind and El Sol deposits along the leading edge of the skarn which surrounds the central monzonite stock. Mineralization along this "Skarn Front" can now be traced, discontinuously, for up to 800 down dip and over 650 metres along strike and remains open both to depth and laterally. Geological modelling suggests that intersections between the sub-vertical, northwest-trending Blind and El Sol mineralized zones and the generally more shallowly dipping, northeast-trending Skarn Front may localize higher-grade shoots of mineralization which may be in part responsible for the strong silver-enrichment identified in recent drill results. To view graphics showing the potential interaction of the currently defined mineral deposits and the newly identified Skarn Front zone, please visit Southern Silver's website at southernsilverexploration.com.

Approximately 9,800 metres in 12 drill holes has now been completed in the planned US$2 million 2017 exploration program. Drilling will continue through July on both the North Skarn target and extensions of the Blind and Skarn Front zones to the southeast.



Table 1: Select assays summaries from hole CLM-098

Hole # From To Interval Est. Tr. Thck Ag Au Cu Pb Zn AgEq ZnEq Comments (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (%) (%) (g/t) (%) 17CLM-098 925.1 926.4 1.3 0.8 44 0.0 0.0 0.9 1.8 144 4.1 17CLM-098 1051.3 1052.1 0.8 0.5 74 0.0 0.1 0.5 3.3 219 6.2 17CLM-098 1086.0 1139.8 53.8 32.3 105 0.0 0.9 0.3 0.4 230 6.5 10g/t AgEq Cutoff inc. 1086.5 1101.0 14.5 8.7 288 0.0 2.0 0.8 1.2 575 16.2 Previously Reported inc. 1092.6 1096.7 4.1 2.5 686 0.1 3.7 1.0 1.7 1171 33.1 Previously Reported and inc. 1107.3 1109.1 1.8 1.1 406 0.1 3.8 0.6 0.6 850 24.0 New Assays and inc. 1124.8 1132.9 8.1 4.9 49 0.0 1.2 0.0 0.2 190 5.4 39% Dilution 17CLM-098 1158.5 1168.0 9.5 5.7 36 0.0 0.2 0.4 0.9 101 2.8 24% Dilution inc. 1164.2 1168.0 3.9 2.3 48 0.0 0.3 0.4 1.4 141 4.0

Analyzed by FA/AA for gold and ICP-AES by ALS Laboratories, North Vancouver, BC. Silver (>100ppm), copper, lead and zinc (>1%) overlimits assayed by ore grade ICP analysis, High silver overlimits (>1500g/t Ag) and gold overlimits (>10g/t Au) re-assayed with FA-Grav. High Pb (>20%) and Zn (>30%) overlimits assayed by titration. AgEq and ZnEq were calculated using average metal prices of: US$18.2/oz silver, US$1240/oz gold, US$2.8/lbs copper and US$0.91/lbs lead and US$0.94/lbs zinc. AgEq and ZnEq calculations did not account for relative metallurgical recoveries of the metals. Ore-grade composites calculated using a 80g/t AgEq cut-off and <20% internal dilution, except where noted; anomalous intercepts calculated using a 10g/t AgEq cut-off.