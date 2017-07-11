sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 11.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,221 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A12BX1 ISIN: CA8438142033 Ticker-Symbol: SEG1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,213
0,245
18:35
0,221
0,244
18:17
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP
SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP0,2210,00 %